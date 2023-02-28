Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (February 27)

Another chapter is closing in the Netflix streaming library, but another is about to begin. This week, as the world says goodbye to February and hello to March, the streaming giant is marking the changing of months with a fresh round of new additions, with a total of 35 new titles dropping in the content catalogue. This week's roundup of new additions includes a large number of licensed titles. Along with new episodes of VINLAND SAGA Season 2 and American Pickers Season 15, two titles that will close out February, subscribers will be able to press play on everything from Easy A, The Hangover trilogy of films, Magic Mike XXL, National Lampoon's Animal House, and more as March begins. The list of fresh content also includes 12 Netflix original series, films, and specials. Joining Netflix's already expansive list of original titles will be the new comedy special A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou, the second seasons of Sex/Life and Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery, and the documentary Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil, as well as several others. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou' (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Tuesday, Feb. 28

Type: Netflix Comedy

'Too Hot to Handle: Germany' Premiere Date: Tuesday, Feb. 28

Type: Netflix Series

'Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2 Premiere Date: Thursday, March 2

Type: Netflix Series

'Sex/Life: Season 2' Premiere Date: Thursday, March 2

Type: Netflix Series

'Next in Fashion: Season 2' Premiere Date: Friday, March 3

Type: Netflix Series

What else is being added this week? Avail. 2/27/23

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes) Avail. 2/28/23

American Pickers: Season 15

Perfect Match – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) Avail. 3/1/23

Cheat – NETFLIX SERIES

Tonight You're Sleeping with Me – NETFLIX FILM

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Big Daddy

Burlesque

Easy A

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

Little Angel: Volume 2

Magic Mike XXL

National Lampoon's Animal House

Open Season

Open Season 2

Out of Africa

Rango

Seven Years in Tibet

Sleepless in Seattle

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

The Other Boleyn Girl Avail. 3/2/23

Karate Sheep – NETFLIX FAMILY

Masameer County: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This Is Where I Leave You Avail. 3/3/23

Love at First Kiss – NETFLIX FILM

