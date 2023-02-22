New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in March 2023

Netflix has dozens of original movies and shows coming to the streaming platform in March, keeping subscribers entertained through the end of winter. Adam Sandler's Murder Mystery 2, Idris Elba's Luther: The Fallen Sun, the gritty crime drama Sky High: The Series, Love Is Blind Season 4, and a new documentary about the 1993 tragedy in Waco, Texas are among the highlights of March. Below is the list of originals coming to Netflix, following the release of the full list earlier Wednesday. This month's titles will keep documentary fans busy for weeks. Waco: American Apocalypse is a three-part documentary series billed as the "definitive account" of cult leader David Koresh's 51-day standoff with federal authorities in 1993. Money Shot: The Pornhub Story tells the story of the adult film website, its rise, and the scandals. Throughout the month, Netflix will also be releasing Love Is Blind Season 4 episodes each week. Hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey will return as new couples find love before they can see each other. In the hit series, singles begin in "pods," where they talk about their lives without ever seeing each other until they propose. After they finally meet, their relationship is put to the test before the wedding when they meet the other contestants. Sex/Life, Shadow and Bone, Gabby's Dollhouse, Invisible City, and The Kingdom are also returning for new seasons. You Season 4 Part 2 will also be released in March. While Netflix is adding a bunch of new shows, a few titles are leaving as usual. Click here to see the list of shows leaving. Scroll on to see the new shows joining the Netflix lineup between March 1 and March 31, 2023.

March 2 Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As the police continue to search for Gambino's killer, Valentino, Salvo, and their loved ones somehow become more mixed up in the crime's aftermath.



Karate Sheep -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Keeping a flock of sheep safe from a hungry wolf is hard work! Luckily, Wanda and Trico have a few tricks – and kicks – up their woolly sleeves.



Masameer County: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Offering a humorous view of a changing Saudi, this season includes a risky 24-hour mission, a shocking elevator ride, and a rocket launch gone rogue.



Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From 1987 to 2003, Michel Fourniret cemented his legacy as France's most infamous murderer. But his wife was an enigma: Was she a pawn or a participant?



Sex/Life: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

SEX/LIFE is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire. We pick up right in the moment of Billie's stunning proposal to Brad which ended the first season and then ride the emotional fallout which comes in its wake.

March 3-6 (Photo: Al Seib /A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images) Love at First Kiss -- NETFLIX FILM (March 3) Javier can see the future... and he finally knows who the love of his life is. There's just one problem: It's his best friend's girlfriend. Next in Fashion: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (March 3) Next in Fashion, the high-stakes design competition series that embraces the fun in fashion, is returning to Netflix for a second season. Fashion designer and TV personality Tan France is joined by new co-host, A-list global superstar, supermodel, and style icon Gigi Hadid. A group of up-and-coming, incredibly talented designers will compete for the chance to walk away with a prize of $200,000 and the chance to share their designs with the world. This season features guest judges from every corner of the style world, including Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Bella Hadid, and Donatella Versace. Chris Rock: Selective Outrage -- NETFLIX COMEDY (March 4) On March 4th, comedy icon Chris Rock will take the stage in Baltimore, Maryland for the first-ever Netflix live-streamed global event, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. The historical show will stream live at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT. Divorce Attorney Shin -- NETFLIX SERIES (March 4) Driven by a personal tragedy, a pianist-turned-lawyer navigates the complex world of divorce – fighting for his clients to win by any means necessary. Ridley Jones: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY (March 6) New powers, new tools, new adventures! Ridley and the Eyes are doing more than ever before on their mission to keep the museum and its secrets safe.

March 8-10 (Photo: Netflix) Faraway -- NETFLIX FILM (March 8) After inheriting a house on a Croatian island, a woman embarks on a spur-of-the-moment trip that reignites her joy in life and opens a door to new love. MH370: The Plane That Disappeared -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (March 8)

In 2014, a plane with 239 people aboard vanishes from all radar. This docuseries delves into one of our greatest modern mysteries: Flight MH370. You: Season 4 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (March 9)

Starting anew in London, Joe vows to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold. The Glory Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (March 10)

Years after surviving horrific abuse in high school, a woman puts an elaborate revenge scheme in motion to make the perpetrators pay for their crimes. Have a nice day! -- NETFLIX FILM (March 10)

A retired radio host bags groceries to earn money to attend his former employer's anniversary party, where he hopes to reunite with the love of his life. Luther: The Fallen Sun -- NETFLIX FILM (March 10)

Haunted by an unsolved murder, brilliant but disgraced London police detective John Luther breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer. Outlast -- NETFLIX SERIES (March 10)

A raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win 1 million dollars. There is only one rule in this cutthroat game: they must be a part of a team to win. Rana Naidu -- NETFLIX SERIES (March 10)

Rana Naidu can solve any problem in Bollywood. But when his father is suddenly released from prison, the one mess he can't handle may be his own.

March 14-16 Ariyoshi Assists -- NETFLIX SERIES (March 14)

He's usually the host; but this time, Ariyoshi lets a rotating cast of celebrities be the MC of the show while he claims the role of bemused assistant. Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle NETFLIX COMEDY (March 14)

Shameless – and shirtless – as ever, Bert Kreischer spills in a riotous set on bodily emissions, being bullied by his kids, and the explosive end to his family's escape room outing in his newest Netflix comedy special, Razzle Dazzle. The Law of the Jungle -- NETFLIX SERIES (March 15)

In the middle of the jungle, twelve athletes must work as a team, or sabotage each other for a cut of a jackpot. A fierce competition, both mentally and physically, where every player has their price. Money Shot: The Pornhub Story-- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (March 15)

Featuring interviews with performers, activists, and past employees, this documentary offers a deep dive into the successes and scandals of Pornhub. Shadow and Bone: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (March 16)

On the run after the showdown with Kirigan, Alina, and Mal find new allies – and face heartrending choices – in their quest for more mythical amplifiers. Still Time -- NETFLIX FILM (March 16)

Dante has a beautiful relationship with his girlfriend Alice, but he has a bad one with Time: absorbed by the many commitments of his daily life, he always arrives late and has the impression that his life is flowing too quickly. The day he turns forty, that impression becomes reality and Dante finds himself jumping forward from year to year, no longer having any control over his life.

March 17-21 Dance 100 -- NETFLIX SERIES (March 17)

To win $100,000, eight choreographers must create increasingly complex routines for an ever-growing number of elite dancers – who are also the judges. In His Shadow -- NETFLIX FILM (March 17)

After the death of their father, two half-brothers find themselves on opposite sides of an escalating conflict with tragic consequences. Maestro in Blue -- NETFLIX SERIES (March 17)

A musician goes to lead a festival on a scenic island, where he begins an unexpected romance and finds himself entwined in other people's problems. The Magician's Elephant -- NETFLIX FILM (March 17)

A determined boy accepts a king's challenge to perform three impossible tasks in exchange for a magical elephant – and the chance to chase his destiny. Noise -- NETFLIX FILM (March 17)

After moving his family into his childhood home, a man's investigation into a local factory accident connected to his father unveils dark family secrets. Sky High: The Series -- NETFLIX SERIES (March 17)

When her husband dies, Sole decides that the best way to take care of her son is to become a crime boss – even if that means being her father's enemy. Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 7 -- NETFLIX FAMILY (March 20)

Gabby and her best pal Pandy Paws meet fairies, find treasure and go on wild adventures inside her super-special dollhouse. Come play and sing along! We Lost Our Human -- NETFLIX FAMILY (March 21)

There's been a glitch – all the humans are gone! Can you help pampered pet siblings Pud and Ham journey to the center of the universe to fix it?

March 22-24 (Photo: Netflix) Invisible City: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (Mach 22) Reawakened in sacred water, a father desperately searches for his daughter, leading him to discover his true nature buried within. The Kingdom: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (Mach 22)

El Reino will return for a second and final season with an epic battle between evil and good. The show tells the story of the religious leader Emilio Vázquez Pena, who in season 1 was left the presidential front-runner after his running mate was assassinated. Waco: American Apocalypse -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Mach 22)

This immersive three-part Netflix documentary series is the definitive account of what happened in Waco, Texas in 1993 when cult leader David Koresh faced off against the federal government in a bloody 51-day siege. Released to coincide with the 30th anniversary of this national tragedy, the series is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tiller Russell (Night Stalker) and features exclusive access to recently unearthed videotapes filmed inside the FBI Crisis Negotiation Unit, as well as raw news footage never released to the American public, and FBI recordings. Johnny -- NETFLIX FILM (March 23)

After a court order sends him to work at a hospice, an ex-criminal strikes up a friendship with a compassionate priest who changes his life. The Night Agent NETFLIX SERIES (Mach 23)

While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga -- NETFLIX FILM (March 24)

A flight attendant and her boyfriend must steal a cache of diamonds to clear an old debt – but the plan spins into mayhem when the plane is hijacked. Love Is Blind: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) (March 24)

More single people who are ready to prioritize love overlooks hit the pods to flirt, fall, and – if they're lucky – find someone they want to marry.

March 25-31 (Photo: Netflix)

Mae Martin: SAP -- NETFLIX COMEDY (March 28)

Mae Martin makes their hour-long comedy special debut with SAP, directed by Abbi Jacobson. The award-winning comedian, writer, and actor, best known for their critically acclaimed series FEEL GOOD, reflects on a world off its axis, from a mythical moose encounter to the gender spectrum in "Beauty and the Beast", in this new stand-up special. Emergency: NYC -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (March 29)

Go from helicopter to hospital with trauma team professionals across New York City as they provide life-saving aid and share their personal stories. Unseen -- NETFLIX SERIES (March 29)

A nondescript house cleaner desperately searches for her husband as a shadowy conspiracy dredges up past tragedies and ultimately drives her to murder. Wellmania -- NETFLIX SERIES (March 29)

When a health crisis forces Liv to rethink her "live fast, die young" attitude, she jumps into a wellness journey to get better – even if it kills her.

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (March 30)

A man is convicted of a robbery he didn't commit and spends nine years in jail. Decades later, he becomes a suspect again – but is he still innocent? From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke -- NETFLIX SERIES (March 30)

Put off by her gloomy demeanor, Sawako has a hard time fitting in – but when an outgoing classmate approaches her, life takes a turn for the better. Unstable -- NETFLIX SERIES (March 30)

An introverted son must work for his successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save his dad – and his company – from disaster. Copycat Killer -- NETFLIX SERIES (March 31)

When a spate of grisly murders throws a city into chaos, a tenacious prosecutor must brace for a cat-and-mouse game against a dangerous manipulator. Kill Boksoon -- NETFLIX FILM (March 31)

Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island. But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin – making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect. MURDER MYSTERY 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they've ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful...and their long-awaited trip to Paris.