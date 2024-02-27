Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Feb. 26)

As one chapter closes in the Netflix streaming library, another is about to begin. This week, as the streamer says goodbye to February with a few final additions, it will be welcoming in March with even more titles, the streaming library set to grow by 30 new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals this week. This week's roundup of titles is nearly split down the middle between licensed content and Netflix originals. On the original front, 14 new titles will debut, starting with Rhythm + Flow Italy on Monday. Later in the week, the streamer will add everything from the new documentary American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders to original film Spaceman, with Season 2 of The Tourist also set to debut. For licensed content, subscribers will be able to stream titles like The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Dumb and Dumber, 2014's Godzilla, National Lampoon's Animal House, and Step Brothers. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Rhythm + Flow Italy' (Photo: Karim El Maktafi/Netflix) Premiere Date: Monday, Feb. 26

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "In this music competition show, Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain hit the streets of Rome, Naples and Milan to find the next Italian rap superstar." prevnext

'American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders' (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "When journalist Danny Casolaro was found dead in a hotel bathtub, police ruled it a suicide. But his family and colleagues believe he may have been murdered for investigating a conspiracy he called "The Octopus" – a hidden organization connected to stolen government spy software, a string of unsolved murders, and some of the biggest political scandals of the 20th century. Years later, researcher Christian Hansen pushes to uncover the secrets behind Casolaro's death, and the story that killed him. From Stardust Frames, Duplass Brothers Productions, and director Zachary Treitz – this four part docuseries untangles a mystery decades in the making." prevnext

'Code 8 Part II' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "In this sequel to Code 8, Connor (Robbie Amell) is out of prison and working as a janitor at a community center, having cut ties with his former criminal associate Garrett (Stephen Amell). Connor's attempt at staying out of trouble is destroyed when he's forced to help 14-year-old Pav (Sirena Gulamgaus) escape from a pack of corrupt officers led by Sergeant King (Alex Mallari Jr.). King uses the newly launched robotic K9's to track Pav down, while Connor finds himself once again reaching out to Garrett and his crew for help, but can he trust the man who landed him in prison in the first place?" prevnext

'The Tourist: Season 2' Premiere Date: Thursday, Feb. 29

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "When a man (Jamie Dornan) wakes up in the Australian outback with no memory, he must use a few clues to discover his identity before his past catches up with him." prevnext

'Spaceman' Premiere Date: Friday, March 1

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late. Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini." prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 2/26/24

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4 Avail. 2/28/24

The Mire: Millennium (PL) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 2/29/24

A Round of Applause (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 3/1/24

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) – NETFLIX SERIES

Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES

Furies (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Maamla Legal Hai (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES

My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) – NETFLIX FILM

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 – NETFLIX SERIES

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) – NETFLIX FILM

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon's Animal House

Out of Africa

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

Yesterday prevnext