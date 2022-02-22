Every TV Show, Movie and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (February 21)

This week marks the last full week of February, and Netflix is pulling out all of the punches. After treating subscribers to titles like Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Disenchantment Season 4,and Season 2 of hit series Catching Killers and Space Force, Netflix this week will roll out 12 more titles, and 11 of them are original series and films.

While Valentine’s Day has already passed, February is still the month of love, and this week’s additions include new episodes of Netflix’s hit reality dating series Love Is Blind, as well as the spinoff Love Is Blind Japan. Netflix will also be treating racing fans to a new documentary about driver Bubba Wallace with the premiere of RACE: Bubba Wallace. The week will cap with the highly-anticipated premiere of Netflix’s Vikings spinoff, Vikings: Valhalla.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the “Netflix Free Section,” which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

‘Love is Blind Japan’

Following its debut last week, more episodes of Netflix’s reality series Love is Blind Japan arrive on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The hit series follows singles as they date, but there is a major catch: the singles meet in “pods” and are unable to meet face-to-face until they decided to get married. This marks the third iteration of the series, with Netflix having also debuted Love is Blind Brazil in 2021.

‘RACE: Bubba Wallace’

Netflix is delving into the life and career of stock car racing driver Bubba Wallace. On Tuesday, the streamer’s original docuseries RACE: Bubba Wallace premieres. The six-episode series looks at both the personal and professional tracks of Wallace’s life and features exclusive access to Wallace during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, his first with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing as it chronicles his rise to the elite ranks of NASCAR as the only full-time Black driver and the turbulent aftermath that followed his decision to speak out about racial injustice.

‘Karma’s World Music Videos’

A new Netflix Family title is headed to the streaming library on Thursday, Feb. 24. Created by multi-award-winning American rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, the animated children’s series Karma’s World Music Videos centers around 10-year-old Karma Grant, an aspiring musical artist and rapper with big talent and an even bigger heart. The series invites viewers to step into Karma’s musical world as she rocks the mic and begins to grasp the incredible emotional power that words and music can have in a series that is paced with rhymes and the power of positivity.

‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming’

Madea is back, and this time she is hosting a homecoming! Marking the twelfth film in the Madea cinematic universe, and seeing Tyler Perry reviving his iconic role, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming finds Madea welcoming her family who have all come into town to celebrate her great-grandson’s graduation from college, but she’s not putting up with any nonsense as the family drama begins to erupt. Set to be available to stream beginning Friday, Feb. 25, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming stars Perry, Cassi Davis-Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Gabrielle Dennis, and Brendan O’Carroll.

‘Vikings: Valhalla’

More than two years after the original show came to an end, the Vikings saga will continue on Friday with the premiere of Netflix’s Vikings sequel, Vikings: Valhalla. Set in the 11th century, more than 100 years after the original Vikings series left off, Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of famous Vikings in history – including explorer Leif Eriksson, his sister Freydis Eriksdotter, and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson – as tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point. The series stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin, and David Oakes.

What else is beign added this week?

Avail. 2/21/22

Halloween (2007)

Avail. 2/22/22

Cat Burglar – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/23/22

UFO – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/25/22

Back to 15 – NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Merlí. Sapere Aude – NETFLIX SERIES

Restless – NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this week?

Only a single title will be leaving the streaming library this week, with No Escape exiting on Friday! That doesn’t mean that subscribers should get too comfortable, however, as Netflix still has a list of titles it is set to pull by the end of the month as it begins to make room for the incoming March 2022 titles.

Leaving 2/26/22

Edge of Seventeen

Leaving 2/28/22

Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2

Chocolat

Dances with Wolves

The Darkest Hour

Fool’s Gold

Here Comes the Boom

The Interview

Labyrinth

Law Abiding Citizen

Mars Attacks!

Observe and Report

Rain Man

Sabrina

Sex Drive

Something Borrowed

Soul Surfer

Step Brothers

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Total Recall

We Were Soldiers