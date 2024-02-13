Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Feb. 12)

Netflix's streaming library is growing as the streaming giant continues to check more titles off its February 2024 content list. This week, the content catalog is set to grow by 19 new titles, including 16 new and returning Netflix original series and films. Along with three licensed titles – the films The Catcher Was a Spy and Crossroads as well as the first three seasons of Warrior – this week's roundup is set to put a heavy focus on original content. Not only will this week see the return of the hit Netflix original reality series Love Is Blind, returning for its sixth season, but also the debut of the popular documentary Sunderland 'Til I Die Season 3. Comedy lovers will get some laughs in with Taylor Tomlinson's comedy special Have It All, with this week also set to bring with it the premiere of The Vince Staples Show, among many others. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Sunderland 'Til I Die' Season 3 Premiere Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "The much anticipated returning series focuses on new owner Stewart Donald and Executive Director Charlie Methven as they attempt to save the club from financial ruin and haul the football club out of the third tier of the English leagues. The six-part documentary provides unprecedented access into the inner workings of Sunderland A.F.C.; from the board to the admin staff and the first team to the fans, in an enduring image of passion and aspiration."

'Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All' Premiere Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13

Type: Netflix Comedy

Synopsis: "In her third Netflix original comedy special, Taylor Tomlinson talks about having your dream job, finding your perfect partner, dealing with anxiety and insomnia all while asking the age-old question...can you really Have It All?"

'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Premiere Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina – all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world. Starting February 14, new episodes of Love Is Blind will roll out each Wednesday across 12 episodes, as these singles embark on their journey of romance and self-discovery:

Week 1 (Wednesday, February 14): Episodes 1-6

Week 2 (Wednesday, February 21): Episodes 7-9

Week 3 (Wednesday, February 28): Episodes 10-11

Week 4 (Wednesday, March 6): Episode 12 (finale)"

'The Vince Staples Show' Premiere Date: Thursday, Feb. 15

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Who's Vince Staples? Well, that's a tricky question. He's kind of famous, but he's not. He's kind of rich, but he's not. He's also kind of a criminal. But he's...not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does. From the mind of Vince Staples and executive produced by Kenya Barris comes a limited series of satirical tales created by Staples, Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams. The show is executive produced by Staples, Barris (Khalabo Ink Society), Corey Smyth, Edelman (Edelgang), Williams, and William Stefan Smith."

'Einstein and the Bomb' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 16

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "It's 1933 and Albert Einstein the most famous scientist in the world is on the run. In fear of his life, he has no choice but to abandon his German homeland, as Hitler seizes power and begins the systematic persecution of the Jewish population. Einstein must find somewhere to hide from the very real threat of Nazi assassins. But where does a global celebrity disappear from view? The answer leads to a wooden hut in a field in Norfolk and the little known story of Einstein's English hideaway. A time and place that will be a turning point in his life, between Europe and the US, between pacifism and aggression and a moment that will ultimately define his relationship with the most powerful of all inventions – the atom bomb. Using Einstein's words only – his speeches, letters and interviews – to script his dialogue, this innovative docu-drama from BBC Studios (The Anthrax Attacks, the Emmy winning The Surgeon's Cut) fuses dramatic sequences with archive footage of Einstein's life as it unfolds across both world wars, the rise and fall of fascism, the advent of the atomic age. The result is a uniquely insightful and moving portrait of one of the greatest thinkers of the 20th Century and beyond."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 2/13/24

Kill Me If You Dare (PL) – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 2/14/24

A Soweto Love Story (ZA) – NETFLIX FILM

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3 (BZ) – NETFLIX SERIES

The Heartbreak Agency (DE) – NETFLIX FILM

Players – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 2/15/24

AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (JO) – NETFLIX SERIES

The Catcher Was a Spy

Crossroads

House of Ninjas (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel (ES) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ready, Set, Love (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 2/16/24

The Abyss (SE) – NETFLIX FILM

Comedy Chaos (ID) – NETFLIX SERIES

Warrior: Seasons 1-3