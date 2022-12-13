Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (December 12)

December is well underway, and Netflix is continuing to treat subscribers to the gift of new titles this week. Beginning Monday and continuing through Friday, a total of 25 new additions will drop in the streaming library, and all but two of them are Netflix original series and films. Arriving in the content catalog alongside two licensed titles – The Hills Season 1 and Season 2 – will be a wide array of viewing options. Sports lovers can sit down and relax with a new season of Last Chance U: Basketball, the critically-acclimated series that gives fans a glimpse into East Los Angeles College's basketball season. For reality TV lovers, Netflix is heading back to paradise for the fourth season of its reality series Too Hot to Handle and also debuting an all-new competition series, Dance Monsters. Meanwhile, comedy lovers basking in all things Christmas can get a helping of both with Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Last Chance U: Basketball' Season 2 Netflix is heading back to East Los Angeles College for the second season of its Netflix's critically-acclimated, Emmy-nominated docuseries Last Chance U: Basketball. First announced in June 2020, one month before the final season of Last Chance U premiered, the docuseries offers an "honest, gritty look inside the world of community college basketball," per the logline. Season 2, set to debut on Tuesday, Dec. 13, will take viewers back to ELAC as the Huskies and Head coach John Mosley prepare to head back onto the court a year after COVID caused an abrupt and emotional end to ELAC's championship run in 2020. Season 2 is set to run eight episodes, following the team's journey as players "work to overcome personal demons and fight for their spot on the court."

'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4 Following its debut next week, Too Hot to Handle is dropping new episodes of Season 4 on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Netflix original series brings single men and women together in a stunning tropical locale, but there's a major catch: if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize during what could easily descend into the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives, they have to forgo all things romantic and sensual, including kissing and sex. If they give in to temptation, the prize money drops. Too Hot to Handle Season 4 premieres on Wednesday, with new episodes dropping weekly.

'Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery' Netflix's hit murder mystery series Murderville is returning with a Christmas special on Thursday, Dec. 15. Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery sees Will Arnett returning in the role of Detective Terry Seattle, who is tasked with solving the case of Santa, who was tragically killed. He will get some help from Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph, who hilariously aren't being given the script and must to improvise their way through the case and name the killer.

'Dance Monsters' Amateur dancers will compete for a shot at their dreams and a large sum of cash when Dance Monsters premieres on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 16. The new competition series, a Netflix original, is a dance competition with a twist. Drawing comparisons to So You Think You Can Dance and The Masked Singer, the competition brings together 15 amateur dancers, who are disguised as CGI avatars. On the line is $250,000 and a second shot at their dreams.

'The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari' Netflix is revisiting the fatal 2019 New Zealand volcanic eruption in its new docuseries, The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari, offering a minute-by-minute account of the tragic eruption of Whakaari, the docuseries unfolds the events of December 9, 2019, a day that began as a routine sightseeing day-trip but evolved into a mass-casualty event when 47 tourists and guides became trapped in the epicenter of a boiling pyroclastic surge of toxic dust and ash, an event that claimed 22 lives. From Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy, the docuseries "serves as testimony to human nature's innate generosity. Guided by survivors – men and women who were tested in ways they never imagined – as well as the courageous and quick-thinking ordinary citizens who sprang to action that day, the viewer comes to understand the value of our human connection."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 12/13/22

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure – NETFLIX ANIME

Single's Inferno: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Tom Papa: What A Day! – NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 12/14/22

Don't Pick Up The Phone – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Glitter – NETFLIX SERIES

I Believe in Santa – NETFLIX FILM

Kangaroo Valley – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 12/15/22

The Big 4 – NETFLIX FILM

The Hills: Season 1

The Hills: Season 2

Sonic Prime – NETFLIX FAMILY

Violet Evergarden: Recollections – NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 12/16/22

A Storm for Christmas – NETFLIX SERIES

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – NETFLIX FILM

Cook at all Costs – NETFLIX SERIES

Far From Home – NETFLIX SERIES

Paradise PD: Part 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

Private Lesson – NETFLIX FILM

The Recruit – NETFLIX SERIES

Summer Job – NETFLIX SERIES