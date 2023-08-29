Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 28)

Netflix is welcoming September in a big way. As August comes to a close and September begins, the streaming giant will be stocking dozens of new titles in its streaming library, with a total of 43 new TV series and movies arriving this week. This week's lineup of content includes 11 Netflix originals, including the premiere of Netflix's live-action adaptation One Piece, based on the beloved manga series of the same name by Eiichiro Oda. The anticipated series stars Iñaki Godoy as the enthusiastic prospective pirate Monkey D. Luffy, with the ensemble cast also including , Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar. This week's Netflix originals lineup also includes the final season of Disenchantment. This week will also find the streaming library being stocked with plenty of licensed titles, such as 8 Mile, several Jaws films, Matilda, and Stand by Me. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Aug. 30

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "In the early 2000s, best-selling author & adventurer Dan Buettner collaborated with National Geographic to reverse-engineer a formula for longevity. He scoured the globe for years in pursuit of places where people live much longer than average, and the concept of "Blue Zones" came to fruition. Those expeditions led to the discovery of "Blue Zones" within Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Ikaria, Greece; Nicoya, Costa Rica; and Loma Linda, California. In these places, Dan discovered people living to be 100 at the highest rates in the world. These five populations each have their own unique secrets, but also share some surprising common behaviors that are proven to promote longevity and health. Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones takes viewers around the world to investigate the diet, behavior and lifestyles of those living the longest, most vibrant lives. Buettner gains insight on how we might live longer by following their leads, because the things that make a long, healthy life are the same things that make life worth living."

'Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Aug. 30

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "A competitive biker takes the identity of her long-lost identical twin sister to bring her killers to justice and get the truth behind their separation."

'Choose Love' Premiere Date: Thursday, Aug. 31

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Cami Conway (Laura Marano) has it all. She's got the job she wants (recording engineer) and is headed towards engagement, marriage and kids with her wonderful boyfriend, Paul (Scott Michael Foster). And yet. She feels something is missing. Is it just FOMO and the fear of commitment that goes with it? Or is she actually missing out on an even better career, perhaps the long abandoned singing career she once dreamed of? And is Paul the love of her life? What if it's Rex Galier (Avan Jogia), the sexy British rock star, who walks into her studio and becomes irrepressibly smitten? Or could it be Jack Menna (Jordi Webber), her first love, "the one that got away", the idealistic world traveler, who returns home and is ready to rekindle their youthful passion? Cami faces a kaleidoscope of tempting but tough choices: from serious ethical dilemmas to the frivolous "Truth or Dare." What she chooses depends wholly on you, the viewer. But be careful! Things don't always play out like you think!"

'One Piece' Premiere Date: Thursday, Aug. 31

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn. Starring Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, ONE PIECE is a live action pirate adventure created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix. Matt Owens and Steven Maeda are writers, executive producers, and showrunners. Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements also executive produce. Previously announced cast includes Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala."

'Disenchantment: Part 5' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 1

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "It all endeth here. The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland in the fifth and final installment of Matt Groening's comedy fantasy series Disenchantment. To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil stientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny. The series features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson ("Bean"), Eric Andre ("Luci") and Nat Faxon ("Elfo") along with John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Meredith Hagner, David Herman, Sharon Horgan, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery and Billy West."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 8/30/23

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) Avail. 8/31/23

Karate Sheep: Season 2 (FR) – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 9/1/23

A Day and a Half (SE) – NETFLIX FILM

Friday Night Plan (IN) – NETFLIX FILM

Happy Ending (NL) – NETFLIX FILM

Love is Blind: After the Altar : Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

8 Mile

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fences

Field of Dreams

Hacksaw Ridge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T.: Season 6

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker