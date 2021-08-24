Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 23)

As August begins to draw to a close, Netflix is continuing to add the final additions of its August 2021 content list. On Monday, Aug. 23, the streamer began to stock the first of what will be 21 new titles. The new additions, 14 of which are Netflix original series, movies, and specials, will continue rolling out into the streaming library through Friday, leading to a round of all-new titles set to be added this weekend! This week's additions include more than just a few heavy hitters. More than a year after Netflix's hit original The Witcher premiered, the streamer is taking fans on a new journey with its highly-anticipated spinoff The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The film dropped in the library on Monday, leading this week’s round of new titles, which also includes the third installment of the sports documentary UNTOLD. This week's third episode delves deeper into yet another story in the world of sports as it looks at Olympic medalist Caitlyn Jenner. Netflix subscribers will also be treated to the likes of a Bob Ross documentary and a new series based off of one of Netflix's hit Netflix Family films! You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

What else is being added this week? Avail. 8/24/21:

Oggy Oggy – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 8/25/21:

Clickbait – NETFLIX SERIES

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Motel Makeover – NETFLIX SERIES

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes – NETFLIX SERIES

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes – NETFLIX SERIES

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man Avail. 8/26/21:

EDENS ZERO – NETFLIX ANIME

Family Reunion: Part 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 8/27/21:

