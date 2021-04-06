Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 5)

A list of new TV shows, series and originals titles are coming to the Netflix streaming library this week! The streaming giant is known for its expansive content catalogue, and beginning on Monday, that collection of viewable content will grow with a total of 12 new additions as the streamer freshens up its content offerings. Of the new additions, which will continue to roll out through Friday, leading to even more new titles headed to the library over the weekend, 10 are Netflix original series, films, and specials. The new additions include everything from a new batch of episodes for the streamer’s family series Family Reunion to the streamer's adaptation of an award-winning play. This week will also bring with it a special tribute to one beloved country icon. The new additions join a long list of titles that have already joined the lineup this month, with Netflix set to continue adding new titles throughout all of April. You can see the full list of April 2021 additions by clicking here. If you are wanting to tune into any of the titles Netflix has to offer, you can opt for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Family Reunion: Part 3' The McKellans are back and ready for more awkward moments in Part 3 of Netflix's original family series Family Reunion. The multi-camera comedy follows the six-member McKellan family as they move from Seattle back to Georgia so that they can be closer to their family. The transition is not seamless, and the family feels more like fish out of water as they adjust to three-hour church services, major humidity hair, and M'Dear's home cooking. In Part 3, the family will power through heartache, loss, and adversity of all kinds. Created and written by Meg DeLoatch, Family Reunion stars Loretta Devine, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright, and Jordyn Raya James. Part 3 will be available for streaming on Monday, April 5. prevnext

'Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute' Netflix is honoring country great Dolly Parton after she was named MusiCares Person of the Year in 2019. Set to debut on Wednesday, April 7, the streamer's Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute documents the star-studded evening of music and memories that was held to celebrate Parton. Hosted by Little Big Town and aped just before the Grammy Awards in February 2019, the concern featured Chris Stapleton, Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Nettles, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Yolanda Adams and Parton's goddaughter Miley Cyrus, among others, with fans now set to get a front-row seat to the tribute. prevnext

'The Wedding Coach' Comedian Jamie Lee is setting out to help six engaged couples overcome the stressful real-life challenges that pop up before and on The Big Day in Netflix's latest hilarious original series The Wedding Coach. Set to debut on Wednesday, the series finds Lee, who barely made it down the aisle of her own wedding, recruiting the help a different comedian "plus one" by her side each episode to intervene "before and on the wedding day, serving up her refreshing, real-talk perspective on the Bridal Industry, squashing the couple’s drama to help them focus on the big picture." prevnext

'Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?' Netflix's highly-anticipated adaptation of the 1999 award-winning play Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? is headed to the streaming library on Friday, April 9. The film follows Gülseren, who was born in Istanbul in 1948. Set in the backdrop of the up and down changes of the society she lives in, the film follows Gülseren as she navigates "loneliness, love and loss against the current of political turmoil and social change." Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? was directed by Andaç Haznedaroglu and stars ilmaz Erdogan, Ecem Erkek, Engin Alkan, Devrim Yakut, Merve Dizdar, Ushan Çakir, Bora Akkas, and Bülent Çolak. prevnext

'Night in Paradise' After first premiering at the 77th Venice International Film Festival in September 2020, Netflix's South Korean Netflix Original drama film Night in Paradise is finally hitting the streaming library. Set to be available for streaming on Friday, it follows Tae-Soo, who flees to Jeju Island following the murder of his sister and nephew as he leaves his gang. With a target on his back, he meets, Jae-Yoon, a terminally ill woman who has given up on life. Night in Paradise is written, directed, and produced by Park Hoon-Jung. The film stars Uhm Tae-goo as Park Tae-goo, Jeon Yeo-been as Jae-yeon, Cha Seung-won as Executive Ma, Lee Ki-young as Kim Nong-mil, Park Ho-san as Gang Boss Yang, and Cho Dong-in as Jin-sung. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 4/5/21:

Coded Bias Avail. 4/6/21:

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 4/7/21:

The Big Day: Collection 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Snabba Cash – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 4/8/21:

The Way of the Househusband – NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 4/9/21:

Thunder Force – NETFLIX FILM prevnext