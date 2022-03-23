Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2022

As March begins to rear its lion-like head into April, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library. Several titles – including holiday shows and movies – will be leaving the streaming giant come April 2022, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.

A few fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in April, as are a few popular series. After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series

Videos by PopCulture.com

LEAVING 4/1 – 4/29

Leaving 4/1/22

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 4/2/22

Truth or Dare

Leaving 4/4/22

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Leaving 4/5/22

The Florida Project

Leaving 4/8/22

House of the Witch

Leaving 4/15/22

About Time

Leaving 4/18/22

Miss Sloane

Leaving 4/24/22

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Leaving 4/25/22

The Artist

Leaving 4/26/22

August: Osage County

Leaving 4/29/22

El señor de los Cielos: Seasons 1-7

Hostel

LEAVING 4/30

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Dear John

First Knight

Léon: The Professional

Moneyball

Snakes on a Plane

Snatch

Stripes

Superman Returns

The Shawshank Redemption

The Town

Award-Winning and Award-Nominated Netflix Titles to Add to Your List:

With the 2022 Oscars set to air at the end of March and the 2022 Golden Globes Awards having gone on in January, awards season is almost over! Although the 2022 Emmys are not until Sept. 18, now is a good time to start brushing up on some Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning Netflix TV shows and movies.

Squid Game: Netflix’s horror series Squid Game took the world by storm upon its release earlier this year. The fictional thriller created in South Korea but released in September in the U.S. is about debtors who are forced or compelled to compete in a series of games that will leave the losers dead. The prize is 45.6 billion Korean won – the equivalent of $38.7 million in the U.S. The show blends action, suspense, survival and drama into one twisted story that is finding its audience all over the world.

Squid Game earned three Golden Globe nominations: Best Television Series – Drama; Best Actor in a Drama TV Series (Lee Jung-jae); and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama TV Series (O Yeong-su). Season 1 of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now.

‘THE POWER OF THE DOG’

Netflix’s latest drama snagged seven Golden Globe nominations for the 2022 awards ceremony and a whopping 12 Oscar nods. Stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee all earned nods in their respective categories at both the Oscars and the Globes, with Jesse Plemons earning a nod from the Academy. The Power of the Dog was also nominated for Best Picture from both organizations, as well as a slew of others from the Academy.

In The Power of the Dog, a domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son – until long-hidden secrets come to light. The Western movie, based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, stars Cumberbatch, Dunst, Smit-McPhee and Plemons and is available to stream on Netflix now.

‘DON’T LOOK UP’

Netflix’s star-studded satire Don’t Look Up snagged four Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing. It also earned four Golden Globe nods: Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Actress (Jennifer Lawrence), Best Picture and Best Screenplay Motion Picture). While some fans thought DiCaprio should have earned an Oscar nod for Best Actor, it may not have been the biggest surprise considering his complicated relationship with the Academy. Don’t Look Up focuses on a world thrown into chaos and uncertainty due to an impending apocalyptic event – sound familiar? Along with DiCaprio and Lawrence, the movie stars Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry and Timothée Chalamet, among others, and it is streaming on Netflix now.