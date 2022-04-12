Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 11)

Netflix is moving to have yet another strong week, the streaming giant preparing to treat subscribers to yet another round of new additions from its April 2022 content list. After a lapse in new titles on Monday, Netflix beginning Tuesday, April 12 is set to roll out a total of 14 new additions this week alone, with 12 of the new titles being Netflix original series and films. This week's new additions include a little something for just about everyone. After kicking off the rollout on Tuesday with the debut of both Hard Cell and the new Netflix Family title The Creature Cases, Netflix on Wednesday is set to premiere a new series highlighting some of the world's most stunning locations: its national parks. Our Great National Parks will be followed by the Season 2 return of the streamer's hit anime Ultraman as well as the premiere of Netflix's new psychological thriller courtroom drama Anatomy of a Scandal. Joining the list of new debuts will also be the Season 1 finale and reunion episode of new reality series The Ultimatum. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Our Great National Parks' Ahead of Earth Day on April 22, Netflix is debuting a new documentary perfect for the occasion – a new five-part documentary about the world's national parks. Set to debut on Wednesday, April 13, Our Great National Parks "invites viewers to experience nature in the world's most iconic national parks." Executive produced and narrated President Barack Obama, the series highlights a different national park each episode, from the waters of Monterey Bay, California to the bright red soil of Kenya's Tsavo National Park, telling the story of the park through the lives of its wildest residents.

'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' Netflix's new reality dating series The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On returns on Wednesday with its Season 1 finale and reunion. The latest addition to the streamer's original reality lineup, The Ultimatum is a dating series that follows six couples on the cusp of marriage, but with only one partner ready to take the leap. As they work to decide whether to take their relationship the next the level, given the ultimatum to either commit to marriage or move on, they each choose a new potential partner from the other couples, giving them the "life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures" over the course of eight weeks before deciding whether or not to say "I do."

'Ultraman: Season 2' Ultraman is back to protecting Earth in Season 2 of Netflix's hit anime Ultraman. The Netflix original is set years after Ultraman disappeared during a time when Shinjiro learns of his connection to the legendary hero and dons the metallic ultra-suit to fight new aliens. In Season 2, Ultraman will be joined by Seven, Ace, Zoffy, Jack, and Taro, the team joining forces to take on a new alien threat.

'Anatomy of a Scandal' Netflix is delving into the fictional scandals within the elite class of the United Kingdom in its new psychological thriller courtroom drama Anatomy of a Scandal. Based on Sarah Vaughan's book of the same name and set for a Friday, April 15 premiere, the new series centers around a minister in Parliament, whose career and marriage are upended when a scandalous secret suddenly comes to light in a scandal that can affect a whole country. Directed by S.J. Clarkson, Anatomy of a Scandal stars Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott, Josette Simon, Geoffrey Streatfeild, and Joshua McGuire.

'Choose or Die' Two friends will find themselves in a fight for the lives in Netflix's new horror film Choose or Die. Directed by Toby Meakins in his feature directorial debut, the film follows broke college student Kayla, who, along with her friends, plays a mysterious 1980s video game in an attempt to win an unclaimed $100,000 prize. In playing the game, however, they step into a surreal world of next-level terror that has them playing not for the money, but for their lives. Set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, Choose or Die stars Asa Butterfield, Iola Evans, Eddie Marsan, and Robert Englund.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 4/12/22

Hard Cell – NETFLIX SERIES

The Creature Cases – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 4/13/22

Almost Happy: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Smother-in-Law – NETFLIX SERIES

Today We Fix the World – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 4/15/22

Heirs to the Land – NETFLIX SERIES

Mai – NETFLIX SERIES

One Piece Film Z

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1