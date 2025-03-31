Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 31)

This week, Netflix is saying goodbye to March and hello to April with the arrival of dozens of new titles.

Between Monday and Friday, the Netflix streaming library will grow with 38 new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals from the March and April 2025 content lists.

This week’s roundup has a heavy focused on licensed content, with April 1 set to bring everything from The Breakfast Club to Psycho, Matilda, and two dozen other popular films to the streaming service. Netflix is also sprinkling in several new Netflix originals throughout the week, including the new docuseries Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer, the third seasons of Love on the Spectrum, and Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer

Premiere Date: Monday, March 31

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “Young women who worked in the sex industry were disappearing from New York City and Long Island and their families were desperate for answers. Then in 2010, female remains were found in the Gilgo Beach area of Long Island, leading to a string of additional discoveries at a virtual dumping ground steps away from New York’s busiest beaches. Despite all of this, the case of the “Long Island serial killer” remained unsolved for 13 years — until July 2023, when a major break came after corruption was rooted out within the police responsible for the case. From two-time Academy Award®-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus (Lost Girls) comes the definitive look at the twists and turns in a case that dominated headlines, and is still developing in real time.”

Love on the Spectrum: Season 3

Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 3

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Emmy® Award-winning docu-reality series, Love on the Spectrum, is an insightful and warm-hearted series following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. In its third season, this U.S. based series tells the stories of unique and diverse individuals — including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces — searching for something we all hope to find, love.”

Devil May Cry

Premiere Date: Thursday, March 4

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game and from the vision of Adi Shankar, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.”

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3

Premiere Date: Thursday, March 4

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: “Set six years after the events at Camp Cretaceous, members of “The Nublar Six” are struggling to find their footing off the islands, navigating a world now filled with dinosaurs and people who want to hurt them. Reunited in the wake of a tragedy, the group comes together only to find themselves on the run and catapulted into a global adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaur and humankind alike and finally learn the truth about what happened to one of their own.”

TEST

Premiere Date: Friday, March 5

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “The worlds of three people converge during a historic cricket match, ultimately forcing them to make life-altering decisions.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 3/31/25

Promised Hearts (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

Rhythm + Flow Italy: Season 2 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/1/25

The Age of Innocence

Big Daddy

Bonnie & Clyde

The Breakfast Club

Conan the Destroyer

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Draft Day

Field of Dreams

For Love of the Game

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Heat

Insidious: Chapter 2

K-9

Lucy

Matilda

The Mauritanian

The Place Beyond the Pines

Psycho

Rise of the Guardians

Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady)

Rudy

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Uncle Buck

Avail. 4/2/25

Banger (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Garnachas: Glorious Street Food! (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/3/25

PULSE — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/4/25

Karma (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

What’s leaving this week?

Leaving 3/31/25

The Windsors: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 4/1/25

Baby Driver

Boyz n the Hood

Bruce Almighty

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Elysium

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Interstellar

It

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Legion

Miss Congeniality

Molly’s Game

The Nice Guys

Richie Rich

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Rust and Bone

Space Jam

When in Rome

Leaving 4/4/25

Serena



