Everything Coming to Netflix in April 2025

April is just around the corner, and promising to bring plenty of new viewing options to Netflix.

As the streamer stocks the last titles from its March 2025 content list, Netflix has released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform next month. While some new content will premiere on April 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month.

Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in April are popular films such as The Breakfast Club, Field of Dreams, Matilda, Psycho, Smokey and the Bandit, The Addams Family, and more. The streamer will also stock several new and returning Netflix originals, including Love on the Spectrum Season 3, Black Mirror Season 7, and the fifth and final season of You.

Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in April, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in April.

Avail. 4/1/25

The Age of Innocence

Big Daddy

Bonnie & Clyde

The Breakfast Club

Conan the Destroyer

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Draft Day

Field of Dreams

For Love of the Game

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Heat

Insidious: Chapter 2

K-9

Lucy

Matilda

The Mauritanian

The Place Beyond the Pines

Psycho

Rise of the Guardians

Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady)

Rudy

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Uncle Buck

Avail. 4/2/25

Banger (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Garnachas: Glorious Street Food! (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love on the Spectrum: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/3/25

Devil May Cry — NETFLIX SERIES

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

PULSE — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/4/25

Karma (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

TEST (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/7/25

Blippi’s Job Show — NETFLIX FAMILY

Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 4/8/25

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 4 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Kian’s Bizarre B&B (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/9/25

The Addams Family

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Dad Quest (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

The Hating Game

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3 (CA) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/10/25

Black Mirror: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Frozen Hot Boys (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

Moonrise (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

North of North (CA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/11/25

The Gardener (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Meet the Khumalos (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/12/25

Resident Playbook (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/13/25

Life or Something Like It

Avail. 4/15/25

The Glass Dome (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Young Sheldon: Season 7

Avail. 4/16/25

Baby Mama

The Diamond Heist (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

I Am Not Mendoza (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Project UFO (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/17/25

Istanbul Encyclopedia (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ransom Canyon — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/18/25

iHostage (NL) — NETFLIX FILM

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/19/25

Heavenly Ever After (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/21/25

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/23/25

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Battle Camp (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Bullet Train Explosion (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way (ES) — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

UnBroken

Avail. 4/24/25

A Dog’s Way Home

You: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/25/25

Havoc — NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/28/25

Chef’s Table: Legends — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/30/25

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Eternaut (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Exterritorial (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Turning Point: The Vietnam War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Coming Soon

Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Weak Hero Class 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

