Everything Coming to Netflix in April 2025

April is just around the corner, and promising to bring plenty of new viewing options to Netflix.
As the streamer stocks the last titles from its March 2025 content list, Netflix has released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform next month. While some new content will premiere on April 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in April are popular films such as The Breakfast Club, Field of Dreams, Matilda, Psycho, Smokey and the Bandit, The Addams Family, and more. The streamer will also stock several new and returning Netflix originals, including Love on the Spectrum Season 3, Black Mirror Season 7, and the fifth and final season of You.
Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in April, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in April.
Avail. 4/1/25
The Age of Innocence
Big Daddy
Bonnie & Clyde
The Breakfast Club
Conan the Destroyer
Couples Retreat
The Croods
Draft Day
Field of Dreams
For Love of the Game
Geostorm
Get Him to the Greek
Heat
Insidious: Chapter 2
K-9
Lucy
Matilda
The Mauritanian
The Place Beyond the Pines
Psycho
Rise of the Guardians
Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady)
Rudy
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Uncle Buck
Avail. 4/2/25
Banger (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Garnachas: Glorious Street Food! (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love on the Spectrum: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/3/25
Devil May Cry — NETFLIX SERIES
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
PULSE — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/4/25
Karma (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
TEST (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/7/25
Blippi’s Job Show — NETFLIX FAMILY
Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 4/8/25
The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 4 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Kian’s Bizarre B&B (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/9/25
The Addams Family
Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Dad Quest (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
The Hating Game
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3 (CA) — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/10/25
Black Mirror: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Frozen Hot Boys (TH) — NETFLIX FILM
Moonrise (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
North of North (CA) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/11/25
The Gardener (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Meet the Khumalos (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/12/25
Resident Playbook (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/13/25
Life or Something Like It
Avail. 4/15/25
The Glass Dome (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Young Sheldon: Season 7
Avail. 4/16/25
Baby Mama
The Diamond Heist (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
I Am Not Mendoza (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Project UFO (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/17/25
Istanbul Encyclopedia (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Ransom Canyon — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/18/25
iHostage (NL) — NETFLIX FILM
Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 4/19/25
Heavenly Ever After (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/21/25
Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 4/23/25
A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Battle Camp (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Bullet Train Explosion (JP) — NETFLIX FILM
Carlos Alcaraz: My Way (ES) — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
UnBroken
Avail. 4/24/25
A Dog’s Way Home
You: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/25/25
Havoc — NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/28/25
Chef’s Table: Legends — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 4/30/25
Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Eternaut (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Exterritorial (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
Turning Point: The Vietnam War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming Soon
Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
Weak Hero Class 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you’re waiting for the new titles coming in April, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Adolescence
Debuting on Netflix on March 13, Adolescence is the new must-watch series on the streamer. The haunting new crime drama, which quickly rose to become the No. 1 series and the platform and drew critical acclaim, tells the story of a 13-year-old boy who is accused of the murder of a teenage girl. The limited series thrusts viewers into the midst of the investigation and the ripple effects it has on those around the accused.
Adolescence marks Netflix’s first ever one-shot TV series. It is now streaming.
With Love, Meghan
Meghan Markle returned to the lifestyle sphere when her new series With Love, Meghan dropped earlier this month. The eight-part series follows the Duchess of Sussex as she invites friends and famous guests, including Mindy Kalin and Abigail Spencer, to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening, and hosting tips.
The series was greenlit for two seasons, with Netflix meaning Season 2 is on the way. The show is the latest from the Sussexes following the six-part Harry & Meghan, Live To Lead, Heart of Invictus, and Polo.
The Electric State
Chris Pratt and Millie Bobbie Brown star in Netflix’s latest hit, The Electric State. An adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s illustrated novel directed by the Russo Brothers, the new sci-fi film is set amid a robot rebellion and follows around orphaned teen Michelle as she sets out with a mysterious robot to find her long-lost brother, teaming up with a smuggler along the way.
The movie quickly climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Top 10 Movies chart in the U.S. following its March 14 debut.