Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2025

Netflix is doing a bit of spring cleaning this April, giving dozens of titles the boot.

The streaming service just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in April 2025. Fans Bruce Almighty, The Karate Kid, Miss Congeniality, Scream, and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!

Videos by PopCulture.com

While you’re mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in April 2025. Some exciting additions include You Season 5, The Breakfast Club, and Black Mirror Season 7.

Leaving 4/1/25

Baby Driver

Boyz n the Hood

Bruce Almighty

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Elysium

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Interstellar

It

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Legion

Miss Congeniality

Molly’s Game

The Nice Guys

Richie Rich

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Rust and Bone

Space Jam

When in Rome

Leaving 4/4/25

Serena

Leaving 4/8/25

Megan Leavey

Leaving 4/11/25

Pixels

Scream

Leaving 4/12/25

A Quiet Place Part II

Leaving 4/15/25

Hereditary

Leaving 4/16/25

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Leaving 4/21/25

No Hard Feelings

Leaving 4/24/25

Minions

Leaving 4/29/25

Patriots Day

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you’re waiting for the new titles coming in April, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Adolescence. (L to R) Mark Stanley as Paulie Miller, Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in Adolescence. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Adolescence

Debuting on Netflix on March 13, Adolescence is the new must-watch series on the streamer. The haunting new crime drama, which quickly rose to become the No. 1 series and the platform and drew critical acclaim, tells the story of a 13-year-old boy who is accused of the murder of a teenage girl. The limited series thrusts viewers into the midst of the investigation and the ripple effects it has on those around the accused.

Adolescence marks Netflix’s first ever one-shot TV series. It is now streaming.

With Love, Meghan. (L to R) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 106 of With Love, Meghan. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

With Love, Meghan

Meghan Markle returned to the lifestyle sphere when her new series With Love, Meghan dropped earlier this month. The eight-part series follows the Duchess of Sussex as she invites friends and famous guests, including Mindy Kalin and Abigail Spencer, to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening, and hosting tips.

The series was greenlit for two seasons, with Netflix meaning Season 2 is on the way. The show is the latest from the Sussexes following the six-part Harry & Meghan, Live To Lead, Heart of Invictus, and Polo.

The Electric State. (L to R) Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) , Keats (Chris Pratt) and Dr. Amherst (Ke Huy Quan) in The Electric State. Photo Credit: Paul Abell, ©2024 Netflix, Inc.

The Electric State

Chris Pratt and Millie Bobbie Brown star in Netflix’s latest hit, The Electric State. An adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s illustrated novel directed by the Russo Brothers, the new sci-fi film is set amid a robot rebellion and follows around orphaned teen Michelle as she sets out with a mysterious robot to find her long-lost brother, teaming up with a smuggler along the way.

The movie quickly climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Top 10 Movies chart in the U.S. following its March 14 debut.