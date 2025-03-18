Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 17)

Netflix is stocking 15 new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals in the streaming library this week!

Marking the latest additions from the March 2025 content list, this week’s lineup features hit licensed titles like the debut season of The Walking Dead: Dead City and Saoirse Ronan’s 2024 film The Outrun. The list also features 11 new and returning Netflix originals, including a new comedy special from Bert Kreischer, the Shondaland’s anticipated new mystery-drama The Residence, and director Dome Karukoski’s film Little Siberia, which marks the first Finnish feature film on Netflix.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

CoComelon Lane: Season 4

Photo Credit: Netflix

Premiere Date: Monday, March 17

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: “Follow JJ and friends on everyday adventures fueled by the power of imagination as they try new things, celebrate special moments and more!”

Bert Kreischer: Lucky

Play video

Premiere Date: Tuesday, March 18

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “Losing 45 pounds. Getting parenting advice from Snoop Dogg. Bert Kreischer knows he’s the luckiest guy around — and he’s recounting his blessings.”

Twister: Caught in the Storm

Play video

Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 19

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “Set against a backdrop of end-of-the-world predictions on May 22, 2011, this coming-of-age feature-length documentary is told from the perspective of a group of young people in Joplin, Missouri, as they encounter the extreme power of Mother Nature when a rare EF-5, mile-wide monster tornado hits their hometown on high school graduation day. In the fierce 200 mph winds of the twister, they discover the power of their resilience as they fight for survival – each with a transformative story spurred by their experiences of that day. This catastrophic event ravaged Joplin, and yet its community overcame, rebuilt, and became an enduring symbol of hope. The film features adrenaline-inducing real-life footage, filmed by people in Joplin, taking us into the eye of the storm.”

The Residence

Play video

Premiere Date: Thursday, March 20

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”

Little Siberia

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, March 21

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “The everyday life of the small village of Hurmevaara is shaken when a meteorite falls through the roof of a car one night. According to the town’s mayor, the meteorite is very valuable for the future of the slowly dying village. Joel, the village priest, and a veteran peacekeeper, ends up guarding the meteorite in an old museum before it is sent to London for a more detailed evaluation. But a precious meteorite gets a lot of attention… While Joel protects the meteorite from both amateur and professional criminals, he tries to unravel an even greater mystery surrounding his own life. Joel’s wife has recently revealed that she, finally, is pregnant. Great news, but unfortunately, Joel is unable to have children due to his war injury. He just hasn’t told his wife…”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 3/17/25

Inside: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Season 1

Avail. 3/18/25

Love & Hip Hop New York: Seasons 3-4

The Outrun

Avail. 3/19/25

Woman of the Dead: Season 2 (AT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/20/25

Bet Your Life (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Wolf King (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 3/21/25

Go! (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Revelations (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix may not be saying goodbye to any titles this week, but several films and series are on the chopping block next week.

Leaving 3/23/25

The Machine

Leaving 3/24/25

Oldboy

Leaving 3/25/25

No Escape

Leaving 3/27/25

Happy!: Seasons 1-2