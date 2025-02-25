Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (February 24)

March may only be a few days away, but before kicking off a new month, Netflix is making a few final additions from the February 2025 content list. This week, the streamer is set to add 14 new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals, which will join others already added this month like Sweet Magnolias Season 4, Apple Cider Vinegar, and Kinda Pregnant.

This week will be a big one for licensed titles, with both Despicable Me 4 and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 set to join Netflix’s streaming library on Friday. Earlier in the week, the streamer will add the fifth and sixth seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. On the Netflix originals front, eight new titles will drop, including Season 3 of Full Swing, the immersive documentary series that follows lives of professional golfers on and off the course, and Toxic Town, a new Netflix original film about one of the UK’s biggest environmental scandals, the Corby poisonings. Other new additions this week include Demon City, Miss Italia Mustn’t Die, The Wrong Track, and more.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Full Swing: Season 3

Play video

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Feb. 25

Type: Netflix Sports Series

Synopsis: “The cameras are back for a second season, as this immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers – both returning favorites and new faces – on and off the course across a relentless season of competition on the PGA TOUR, including all four of golf’s Major championships, the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open Championship. And this season brings even more drama, with an unexpected proposed agreement between the PGA TOUR, the DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, backers of LIV Golf, as well as the Ryder Cup, a biennial event, putting golf on the world stage with a team competition consisting of the best players from the US and Europe. Full Swing continues to give fans a chance to get to know the players through their wins, their losses, their families & their friends, all throughout a season in professional golf.”

Miss Italia Mustn’t Die

Play video

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “Behind the glitz of Miss Italia, director Patrizia Mirigliani fights to save the iconic pageant, now wavering amid scandals and changing beauty standards.”

Demon City

Play video

Premiere Date: Thursday, Feb. 27

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Framed for his family’s murder and left for dead, an ex-hitman will stop at nothing to exact revenge on the masked “demons” who have taken over his city.”

Toxic Town

Play video

Premiere Date: Thursday, Feb. 27

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Based on one of the UK’s biggest environmental scandals, Toxic Town is the story of the people at the heart of the Corby poisonings. Focusing on the mothers, who took on a David and Goliath battle for justice, the series traces through the years of their fight as a terrible truth comes to the surface.”

Aitana: Metamorphosis

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 28

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “Aitana: Metamorphosis is the documentary series starring the international singer and star, which will provide exclusive and unprecedented access to her daily life. The documentary series will invite Aitana’s fans to get to know her as they have never seen her before, enjoying her greatest hits and navigating complicated bumps in a process of personal and professional growth and maturity as she continues to establish herself as one of the biggest stars of Spanish music.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 2/25/25

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 14, 2025

Really Love

Watcher

Avail. 2/26/25

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 5-6

Avail. 2/27/25

Running Point — NETFLIX SERIES

The Wrong Track — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/28/25

Despicable Me 4

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Squad 36 — NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this week?

Leaving 2/24/25

U Turn

Leaving 2/25/25

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 2/28/25

21 Bridges

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

Aloha

The Angry Birds Movie

Blended

Cinderella Man

Due Date

Green Lantern

Inception

Legends of the Fall

Little

The Mindy Project: Seasons 1-6

Oblivion

The Other Guys

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sixteen Candles

Stand by Me

Without a Paddle