Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (February 11)

Netflix subscribers are about to have dozens of more titles to stream! This week, the streamer is set to drop 26 new TV shows and movies from the February 2025 content list, and more than half of them are Netflix originals.

From director Yeon Sang-ho’s hit 2016 South Korean action horror film Train to Busan to a new Netflix original comedy special from Felipe Esparza, this week’s roundup is a big one. This week’s biggest hitters are Cobra Kai and The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. Netflix’s Karate Kid spinoff series is set to return with its final episodes on Thursday, with The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, an animated film set in The Witcher Universe, arriving two days earlier on Tuesday. Meanwhile, one of Netflix’s biggest reality series, Love is Blind, will return with its eighth season. Other highlights from this week’s roundup include Season 16 of History Channel’s American Pickers, 2008’s Rambo, the new original documentary Surviving Black Hawk Down, and the Chinese-language romantic comedy series I am Married…But!.

Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool

Play video

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Feb. 11

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “In a furiously funny special, Felipe Esparza riffs on his tough-love Mexican mom, keeping a marriage spicy and why dairy is more dangerous than drugs.”

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Play video

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Feb. 11

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. He must count on friends — old and new — to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war.”

Death Before the Wedding

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “After the death of the manager of the local dairy factory, the lives of the small town’s residents get turned upside down. As the locals begin to fight for who should take over the plant, two parents receive the news that their daughter is suddenly coming back to get married. Her arrival and different world views divide the town into two groups – men and women.”

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 3

Play video

Premiere Date: Thursday, Feb. 13

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “After a shocking result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this.”

Love Is Blind: Season 8

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 14

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “The hit reality series is back for an eighth season, following a new set of singles from Minnesota — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 2/10/25

Aftermath

American Pickers: Season 16

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood

Surviving Black Hawk Down — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 2/11/25

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 31, 2025

Peninsula

Train to Busan

Avail. 2/12/25

Honeymoon Crasher — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/13/25

Dog Days Out — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Exchange: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

La Dolce Villa — NETFLIX FILM

Resident Alien: Season 3

Trial by Fire

Avail. 2/14/25

I Am Married…But! — NETFLIX SERIES

Melo Movie — NETFLIX SERIES

Valeria: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Dhoom Dhaam — NETFLIX FILM

Love Forever — NETFLIX FILM

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World — NETFLIX FILM

Umjolo: There is No Cure — NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix is suffering some heavy losses. This week, 8 films are set to depart the streaming library, including hits like The Pope’s Exorcist and several films from the Fast and Furious library.

Leaving 2/11/25

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

The Pope’s Exorcist

Leaving 2/14/25

The Catcher Was a Spy

White Boy