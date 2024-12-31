Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (December 30)

The year may be coming to an end, but not before Netflix makes a few final additions to it streaming library in 2024. As the clock ticks down to midnight on New Year’s Eve, the streaming giant will cap off the year with a handful of final TV shows and movies from its December 2024 content list before ringing in the new year with a wave of new content in January 2025.

In total, 50 new titles will drop in the Netflix streaming library this week. Rounding out the additions from 2024 will be two new documentaries about the late Avicci – Avicii – I’m Tim and Avicii – My Last Show – as well as the new comedy special Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall and licensed content like Mad Max: Fury Road and Evil Season 3. Netflix will then kick off 2025 with a round of new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals. 2025’s early highlights include the return of Philomena Cunk, who makes her way back to the screen in the hopes of answering “What’s the point of it all?” in Cunk on Life. Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will premiere and Selling The City will debut. Other January additions include 13 Going on 30, Dallas Buyers Club, Interstellar, Schindler’s List, and several Spider-Man films.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Avicii – I’m Tim

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “This is the unlikely story of Tim Bergling, a shy and insecure boy who, without realizing it, suddenly created one of the world’s most loved artists – Avicii. Through unique home movies and a huge private archive, we get to follow Tim on a winding journey through life – from the very first breath at the maternity ward in Stockholm in 1989 to the tragic end in Oman in 2018. This is a film where Tim himself is the narrator and he shares his inner self in a way we haven’t heard before. Through himself and everyone close to him – family, artist colleagues and best friends – we get to know Tim – the boy behind Avicii – for the first time.”

Avicii – My Last Show

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “Avicii’s last show from Ibiza’s Ushuaïa, offering fans a chance to relive his final performance.”

Number 24

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Jan. 1

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “On the brink of the Second World War, a young Norwegian man’s drive to resist the Nazis sets a new course for his future – and the future of his country.”

Cunk on Life

Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 2

Type: Netflix film

Synopsis: ““What’s the point of it all?” is a question humans have been asking themselves since the dawn of time. But as we cling to our dying planet, working round the clock while we’re slowly being replaced by machines, now more than ever, people are desperately looking to make sense of their lives – before someone invents a computer that makes sense of it for them. This one off special will see Philomena tackle some of the most complex concepts to have ever been discovered, including Quantum Physics, Existentialism, Nihilism, Hedonism – and at least four other isms – as well as exploring subjects from the big bang to biology, morals to meditation and art to artificial intelligence. In her search for answers, she’ll also examine some of history’s foremost thinkers and ground-breaking creatives, from Dostoyevsky to Van Gogh, from Nietzsche to whoever came up with those signs in kitchens that say, ‘Live Laugh Love’.”

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 3

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: “Aardman’s four-time Academy Award®-winning director Nick Park and Emmy Award-nominated Merlin Crossingham return with a brand new epic adventure, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. In this next installment, Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a “smart” gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again!”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 12/30/24

Mad Max: Fury Road

Avail. 12/31/24

Evil: Season 3

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 5-7

Avail. 1/1/25

13 Going on 30

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Apollo 13

Blended

Bruce Almighty

Colombiana

Dallas Buyers Club

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Inception

Interstellar

Little Fockers

Love Actually

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Melancholia

The Net

Notting Hill

Out of Africa

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Schindler’s List

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Love Scam (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

Missing You (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/2/25

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 2 (BZ) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/3/25

Bandidos: Season 2 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Shafted (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Selling The City — NETFLIX SERIES

Umjolo: My Beginning, My End! (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this week?

The calendar isn’t the only changing as we ring in the new year. Netflix’s streaming library is getting a bit of a shakeup. As new titles join the content catalogue this week, three others will be cut from the lineup.

Leaving 12/31/24

Royal Pains: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 1/1/25

Jigsaw

Leaving 1/3/25

A.X.L.