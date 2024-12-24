Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (December 23)

Netflix is spreading some yuletide cheer this week as a sleigh-load of new titles arrive in the streaming library. Marking some of the final additions of 2024, this week’s roundup includes an all-new Netflix original series, comedy special, and live events, and they’re all Netflix originals.

Although this week’s offerings are light, they give subscribers plenty to get excited about. Serving as one of the final comedy specials of the year, and his third for Netflix, Your Friend Nate Bargatze will see the comedian bringing his humor to the screen as he discusses everything from pets to pizza. Then on Christmas Day, Netflix will host its first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday live. The event will kick off at 1 p.m. ET when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field. Following a NFL halftime show performance by Beyoncé, the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens Steelers will battle it out at 4:30 p.m. ET. This week’s lineup also includes the highly-anticipated return of Squid Game.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Your Friend Nate Bargatze

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Dec. 24

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “Back for his third Netflix comedy special, Nate Bargatze brings his humor to discuss wanting a second dog, how much pizza to order for guys’ night, his wife being the responsible one, and more.”

NFL on Christmas: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Dec. 25

Type: Netflix Live Event

Synopsis: “On Dec. 25, 2024, we’ll be the global home of the NFL’s two Christmas Day marquee games: The Super Bowl LVII-winning Chiefs will face the Steelers at 1 pm ET; then at 4:30 pm ET, the Ravens will take on the Texans. Mark your calendar for Christmas Day in 2025 and 2026 when we’ll be streaming at least one holiday game each year as part of this three-season deal.”

NFL on Christmas: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Dec. 25

Type: Netflix Live Event

Synopsis: “In the first of two NFL matchups, the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then, the Baltimore Ravens face the Houston Texans.”

Squid Game: Season 2

Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 26

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the states and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 456 billion won.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys® becoming the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, once again helms the series as director, writer, and producer. Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprise their roles from Season 1 with an impeccable list of new cast members including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an rounding out the ensemble of colorful characters in the new season.”

What’s leaving this week?

December is winding to a close, and as Netflix prepares to welcome the start of a new year, it is giving some titles the boot. This week, only a single title will exit Netflix, with The Flash will bowing out of the streaming library on Wednesday. It will be followed by just one more exit before December ends.

Leaving 12/31/24

Royal Pains: Seasons 1-8