6 of the Best Time Travel TV Shows

Ever since H.G. Wells introduced readers to his pioneering time machine in 1895, the concept of traveling through different eras has captivated audiences across all forms of media.

Television has particularly embraced this fascinating premise, offering viewers immersive journeys through past and future timelines with varying approaches to the mechanics and consequences of disrupting chronology.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From intricate plots featuring complex paradoxes to lighthearted adventures across history, time travel shows provide the perfect blend of escapism, philosophical questions, and engaging character development. What sets the truly exceptional series apart isn’t merely their sci-fi elements, but how they use time manipulation to explore deeper themes of identity, fate, and human connection.

These six shows stand out as the best examples of time travel storytelling on TV, each presenting different views on what happens when characters journey beyond their proper place in time and confront the unexpected consequences their actions create across different eras.

Doctor Who (1963-present)

As the undisputed titan of time travel television, Doctor Who has maintained its relevance and popularity for over six decades. Following a mysterious alien Time Lord known simply as “The Doctor,” who traverses time and space in a police box-shaped ship called the TARDIS, the show has reinvented itself numerous times through its innovative “regeneration” concept, allowing different actors to assume the leading role. This British institution balances whimsical adventure with profound examination of historical events, creating a perfect entry point for time travel newcomers while offering enough complexity to satisfy dedicated sci-fi enthusiasts.

Dark (2017-2020)

Netflix

This German Netflix series revolutionized time travel storytelling with its meticulously plotted narrative spanning multiple timelines and generations. Set in the fictional town of Winden, Dark begins with a child’s disappearance before unraveling into a complex web of interconnected family histories, shadowy organizations, and apocalyptic prophecies. What distinguishes Dark is its philosophical depth and commitment to the consequences of temporal interference, requiring viewers’ complete attention but rewarding them with one of television’s most satisfying and thought-provoking conclusions.

Russian Doll (2019-2022)

Combining time loops with traditional time travel elements, Russian Doll offers a fresh perspective on temporal displacement. The first season follows software engineer Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne) as she repeatedly relives her 36th birthday party, dying each time only to restart at the same moment. The second season expands this concept by sending Nadia back to 1982, where she can influence her family history. The show’s brilliant character development and dark humor elevate it beyond typical sci-fi fare, using time manipulation as a metaphor for personal growth and healing from generational trauma.

12 Monkeys (2015-2018)

Syfy

Based on the 1995 film of the same name, this Syfy series follows James Cole, a man from a post-apocalyptic future who travels back to prevent a deadly virus from decimating humanity. What begins as a straightforward mission evolves into a complex narrative exploring causality paradoxes and moral dilemmas across multiple timelines. The show’s strength lies in its intricate plotting and strong character development, with fans particularly appreciating how seemingly minor dialogue moments gain profound significance upon rewatching.

Quantum Leap (1989-1993)

NBC

This classic series stars Scott Bakula as physicist Dr. Sam Beckett, who becomes trapped in a time travel experiment gone wrong. Instead of physically traveling through time, Sam “leaps” into other people’s bodies throughout history, temporarily replacing them while trying to correct historical mistakes. Guided by his holographic companion Al (Dean Stockwell), Sam experiences life from diverse perspectives across different eras. The show’s procedural format allows for standalone episodes tackling various historical events while maintaining an overarching quest for Sam to find his way home.

The Lazarus Project (2022-2023)

Though short-lived, this action-packed series offered a unique premise—a secret organization with the ability to reset time to prevent global catastrophes. The show follows George Addo, who discovers he’s one of the few people who can remember these time reversions. When his girlfriend dies in an accident, George breaks protocol by attempting to save her, triggering dangerous consequences. The Lazarus Project excels through its exploration of ethical dilemmas and high-stakes scenarios, demonstrating how personal desires can conflict with greater responsibilities when time manipulation becomes possible.