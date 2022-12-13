'Emily in Paris': Kate Walsh Explains How Season 3 of Netflix Series Is 'Bigger' (Exclusive)

Season 3 of the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris will be released on Dec. 21, and fans are ready to see what Emily Cooper's next moves will be in her career and he relationship. But will the new season be the best one yet? PopCulture.com spoke to Kate Walsh, who plays Madeline Wheeler in Emily in Paris, and she explains why Season 3 will not disappoint.

"I'm not just saying this, I think it's the best season yet. It's just bigger, it's more expansive," Walsh exclusively told PopCulture. "There's a lot of humor. There's more gorgeous locations in Paris and France in general. It's just more and more stunning. Costumes are incredible, but the storylines are really getting much deeper and more complex and expansive too. There's some new cast members, there's a great little triangle between Sylvie and my character, Madeline, and Emily this season. So it's really, it's fun. It's so romantic and it's so filled with joy. I feel like that's something that Darren Starr just has the corner on. He really knows how to write women and everyone, but really writes into that joy and sexiness. Paris is another character in the show and it's just really... it's got to be delightful. I'm excited for everyone to see it."

(Photo: STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX)

The second season ended with Emily (Lily Collins) being offered a job by Madeline to stay at Savoir and help rebuild the company with a new staff. But Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) offers Emily a job at a new marketing firm she is launching with Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery). Based on the trailer, it looks like Emily took both jobs, which should lead to some interesting situations for her, Madeline and Sylvie.

Walsh appeared sporadically in the first two seasons. But now that her character is staying in Paris, fans will likely see a lot of Walsh in Season 3. "That was the first thing why I even said yes to do it in, or the reason in season one was just like, 'Oh, do you want to come? It's only a couple scenes, but you get to shoot in Paris. I'm like, 'Yeah, and with my friends,'" Walsh said about joining the show in the first season and working in Paris. "I love Darren. I love Andy Fleming, who's a directing producer on the show. Of course, Lily's a delight. Ashley [Park], everyone's so good, Bruno. They're all... Samuel. They're just gorgeous actors, gorgeous people. Just a delight. What a good dream."