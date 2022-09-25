'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Release Date: Lily Collins' Netflix Show Returns Later This Year

Emily Cooper has many difficult decisions to make after the Emily in Paris Season 2 cliffhanger, but the first teaser for Season 3 highlights a more pressing matter. Should she get bangs or not? Netflix released a brief teaser on Saturday during the TUDUM event. Netflix also set Dec. 21 as the Season 3 release date, giving fans the perfect chance at a Paris getaway during the Christmas season.

"This is the hardest decision I have ever had to make," Emily (Lily Collins) said at the beginning of the teaser. Then, reminders of what she needs to decide are shown onscreen. Should she stay in Paris to be with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) or join Alfie (Lucien Lavisciount)? Should she join Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) on a new professional adventure? "This is just something that I have to do! It's Paris!"

After pouring a drink, Emily decided to give herself bangs, much to Mindy Chen's (Ashley Park) horror. After a few more scenes of Emily having fun in Paris, Gabriele asked her if she was OK. "They're just bangs, ok! Some people cut bangs when everything's fine," Emily told a stunned Gabriele. Based on the trailer, one thing is certain: Emily isn't leaving the City of Light anytime soon.

Emily in Paris was created by Darren Star and launched in October 2020. Season 2 was released in December 2021. The series begins with Emily moving to Paris to work at her Chicago marketing firm's French office. While there, she finds it impossible to get involved in other people's lives, while her own in the U.S. crumbles when her fiance dumps her. The series also stars Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gorey, Camile Razat, and William Abadie.

"It's pretty self-explanatory. What made this show successful will be in the next season with more twists," Bravo recently told Digital Spy of the upcoming season. "Everything is just amplified. I feel like Darren [Star] went a bit crazy with writing this season. He's living with us and writing as we shoot so he's getting inspired by our own lives, and the things we say, and the places we go to, and he just injects the Darren Star magic bubble in the middle of all that and it just goes sideways." Emily in Paris was already renewed for a fourth season, so you can bet Emily will have to face another challenge in the Season 3 finale.