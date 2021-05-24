'Emily in Paris' Casts Season 2 Love Interest

✖

The City of Love is getting a whole lot more love-filled for Season 2 of Emily in Paris. On Monday, Netflix announced that there is a new love interest for Emily (Lily Collins) that will be making their way to the show. The streaming giant shared that Lucien Laviscount has been cast as Alfie, who will be Emily's love interest in Season 2, per Us Weekly.

Netflix announced this news on Twitter alongside some other casting updates. They noted that Laviscount's character is a "Brit who gets under Emily’s skin before she starts to like sarcastic charm." Before joining Emily in Paris for Season 2, which is currently filming, Laviscount previously starred in Scream Queens as Earl Grey and in the pilot for the Shonda Rimes-produced Still Star-Crossed as Romeo. The actor most recently appeared in The CW's Katy Keene, in which he played Alexander Cabot.

#EmilyInParis Season 2 News: Jeremy O. Harris will play an iconic fashion designer, Lucien Laviscount joins as a Brit who gets under Emily’s skin before she starts to like sarcastic charm, and Arnaud Binard guest stars as the party boy owner of a popular Saint Tropez nightclub. pic.twitter.com/lwiX1hZlsQ — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) May 24, 2021

In addition to Laviscount, Netflix also announced that two other actors are joining Emily in Paris — Jeremy O. Harris and Arnaud Binard. Harris will be playing an "iconic fashion designer," who will almost certainly cross paths with the always colorfully dressed Emily. As for Binard, he will be portraying a "party boy owner" of a nightclub in Saint Tropez. This latest casting news comes only a few weeks after the cast of Emily in Paris announced that they began production on Season 2. In early May, the cast of the Netflix series took to social media to share the "exciting news" that Emily in Paris was headed back to France's capital to film.

Collins even shared the news on Instagram in a mix of English and French. She began by writing that, “Deux is better than un,” in reference to the fact that Emily in Paris would be back for Season 2. The actor continued, “I’m freaking out and beyond thrilled (much to Sylvie’s dismay) to announce @EmilyinParis will be returning for Season 2! Thank you guys for the love and support and I hope you’re as excited as we are!!” Season 1 of Emily in Paris, which dropped in October, is currently available to stream on Netflix.