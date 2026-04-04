HBO Sets Behind-the-Scenes Special for New ‘Harry Potter’ Series

HBO is preparing for the new Harry Potter series with a brand-new special.

A behind-the-scenes special, Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic, will premiere on Sunday.

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Offering an in-depth look at the making of the first season, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the special will debut on Sunday at 8 p.m. in the UK/3 p.m. ET on HBO Max and on HBO in the U.S. at 8 p.m. ET that evening. It was recently announced that the first season of the much-anticipated series will premiere on Christmas Day on HBO and will stream exclusively on HBO Max.

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Per HBO, “It’s been 25 years since audiences first walked the hallowed halls of Hogwarts. Now, this exclusive special offers an inside look at the epic scale and meticulous care behind HBO’s new Harry Potter series – told through the lens of the artists, craftspeople, and technicians bringing J.K. Rowling’s beloved books to life for a new generation.”

Finding Harry will feature interviews “with members of the casting, production design, costume design, and creature effects teams, the special chronicles the extensive process behind finding our new Harry, Ron, and Hermione – while celebrating the awe-inspiring commitment to detail and immense talent that has come together to fill out this extraordinary world.”

Cast members John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, and Paapa Essiedu will make appearances in the special, which will be narrated by star Nick Frost. Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic “explores the exciting new era of one of the most enduring stories of our time.”

Photograph by Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout lead the ensemble cast as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively. The cast also includes Rory Wilmot, Lox Pratt, Leo Earley, Elijah Oshin, Tristan Harland, Gabriel Harland, Ruari Spooner, Alessia Leoni, Sienna Moosah, Finn Stephens, William Nash, Warwick Davis, and Sirine Saba.

In Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, “There is nothing special about Harry Potter – at least that’s what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship, and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.”

Don’t miss Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic, premiering on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on HBO Max and 8 p.m. ET on HBO.