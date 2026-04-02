Casting Shakeup Hits ‘The Pitt’ Ahead of Season 3

Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center’s emergency department will be seeing some changes.

Variety reports that The Pitt’s cast is getting a shakeup ahead of the third season, which is expected to premiere in 2027.

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Supriya Ganesh, who has played senior resident Dr. Samira Mohan since Season 1, will be exiting the Emmy-winning medical drama after Season 2. A source with knowledge of the situation told the outlet that Ganesh’s exit is a story-driven decision. The second season has seen Dr. Mohan trying to figure out what she wants to do after her residency ends, and since there is going to be another time jump between Seasons 2 and 3, it only makes sense for her to move on to something else. But that doesn’t mean her departure won’t hurt any less.

(Warrick Page/HBOMAX)

Meanwhile, Ayesha Harris has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming season. Harris plays senior night shift resident Dr. Parker Ellis and appeared in four episodes of Season 1. She’s been in a lot more episodes of Season 2, with IMDb confirming she’s in 10 episodes of the season, which comes to an end on April 16.

Harris can most recently be seen in an episode of Grey’s Anatomy as well as the 2025 film Code 3. She’s known for her roles as Britt in Netflix’s Glamorous and Bernie in Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & The Six. Additional credits include Tell It Like a Woman and Two Sentence Horror Stories.

(Warrick Page/MAX)

The Pitt’s second season premiered on Jan. 8 and also stars Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Sepideh Moafi. As of now, not too much has been revealed about Season 3, but it will take place several months after Season 2’s Fourth of July shift. With Wyle’s Dr. Robby getting ready to head out on a three-month sabbatical, it can be assumed the season will pick up after he comes back, but when exactly is unknown.

Fans will be able to see Dr. Mohan for a few more episodes, as Season 2 is currently premiering new episodes on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max. The season finale will be dropping on April 16. It’s unknown if there is a chance Supriya Ganesh could return in future seasons, but it seems like, for now, the Season 2 finale will be the last that fans will see of Dr. Mohan. At the very least, Dr. Ellis will be seen a lot more in Season 3.