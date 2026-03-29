Netflix Has 2 New True Crime Shows in the Top 5 Today

Netflix is loading up on true crime TV shows as we head into April.

While the movie chart is filled with family flicks, these two notable new arrivals are definitely more for adults, as they covering some shocking crimes. Elsewhere, returning hits like Virgin River and a new horror show are also charting.

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Continue on to see the Netflix top TV show list as it currently stands on Sunday (March 29, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about them.

5. Virgin River

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Official Synopsis: “Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what — and who — she finds.”

4. Beauty in Black

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Official Synopsis: “The ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand — and an underground trafficking ring — will face a reckoning. Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force and is now the one calling the shots after inheriting sole ownership of the family business.”

3. The Predator of Seville

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Official Synopsis: “For years, Manuel Blanco was known among international students as ‘Manu White,’ a friendly guide who organized cheap trips across Spain. But behind that image lay a far darker story. The case came to light when several young women began to connect experiences of abuse that had previously seemed unrelated.”

2. Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

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Official Synopsis: “Rachel (Camila Morrone) is getting married in five days. Together with her fiancé, Nicky (Adam DiMarco), she embarks on a road trip to his family’s vacation home, secluded in a snowy forest, for the intimate wedding ceremony of their dreams. Which really would be so lovely, except … prone to superstition and paranoia, Rachel can’t shake the relentless feeling that something bad is going to happen. Her foreboding doubts, coupled with a series of eerie coincidences and dreadful surprises, force her to ask the question: What makes two people soulmates? And worse — what could be scarier than lifelong commitment to the wrong person?

1. Homicide: New York

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Official Synopsis: “… a docuseries that illuminates some of the most notorious crimes from the city that never sleeps. Here, an elite team of NYPD detectives relive the homicide investigations that defined their careers. These are their stories.”