It’s been a while since we’ve checked in on HBO Max’s top TV show chart.

However, not much has changed. The service’s hit medical drama is still going strong, as is a talk show mainstay. There is one new comedic series in the top 3, though.

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Continue on to see the HBO Max top TV show list as it currently stands on Sunday (March 29, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. Real Time With Bill Maher

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Official Synopsis: “Maher offers his unique perspective on contemporary issues.”

2. DTF St. Louis

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Official Synopsis: “In this darkly comedic series, a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise leads to one of them ending up dead.”

1. The Pitt

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Official Synopsis: “The staff of Pittsburgh’s Trauma Medical Center work around the clock to save lives in an overcrowded and underfunded emergency department.”