‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Released

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie has been streaming for a few days, and now the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score has been released. According to the review aggregator site, El Camino is Certified fresh with a critic score of 95% and an audience score of 84%. The Critics Consensus of the film reads, “Entertaining if not essential, El Camino adds a satisfying belated coda to the Breaking Bad story — led by a career-best performance from Aaron Paul.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, and sees Aaron Paul reprising his role as Jesse Pinkman from the hit AMC crime/drama series.

A synopsis of the plot from Rotten Tomatoes explains, “In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

Below, we have compiled some of the reviews from critics and fans, so scroll down to see what everyone is saying about El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

“Thanks to Gilligan’s masterful writing and directing, and the bold and powerful and layered performance from Aaron Paul, it’s an extended epilogue quite worthy of the Breaking Bad brand.” — Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times.

“For fans of the series, this is the closure for Jesse they always wanted.” — Ani Bundel, NBC News THINK.

“Ultimately serves as a coiled and heartfelt tribute to Jesse’s powerful trajectory, and Paul’s own chemically active, emotionally reactive brilliance in one of our peak TV era’s defining series.” — Robert Abele, The Wrap.

“It’s good enough to offer two solid hours of pleasure to anyone who loved the mother ship.” — Matthew Gilbert, Boston Globe.

“It looks stunning, the performances are fantastic, and it’s frequently nail-biting. However, it’s hard not to reach the end without wondering whether it was entirely necessary.” — Gabriel Bergmoser, Den of Geek.

“This is not one of Gilligan’s finest projects, but it brings closure to all the die-hard Breaking Bad fans.” — Jamie Davies, Starburst.

“Packs a hell of a wallop just when it needs to, and acts as a killer epilogue to what is arguably the greatest longform narrative in television history.” — Kyle Pinion, The Beat.

“El Camino could have fallen apart quite easily, yet Aaron Paul’s intense portrayal of a man suffering PTSD holds everything together.” — Jack Shepherd, Total Film.

“Mainly it provides a showcase for Aaron Paul as Pinkman. Freed of competition from Bryan Cranston, he really gets to show off what he can do as an actor. Bravo to him.” — Kyle Smith, National Review.

“Is El Camino essential viewing? Not at all. But for those who loved the show, it puts a satisfying exclamation point on the end of the series.” — Rob Thomas, Capital Times.

“Gilligan has proven, again and again, that he is a skilled storyteller in this universe, and if a post-finale finale had to exist, El Camino is a lovely coda that puts Jesse’s tortured soul to rest, in a way.” — Sonia Saraiya, Vanity Fair.

“Starting the moment Breaking Bad ended, this is very much a ‘what happened next’ double-episode. Which means, short of resurrecting Walter White, El Camino does precisely what you want it do.” — Dan Jolin, Empire Magazine.

“Oh man, this is a cleverly put together film that refuses to bow to too much nostalgic references, but simply reminds us of Gilligan’s brilliant storytelling and groundbreaking cinematography.” — Jamie East, The Sun (UK).

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is a satisfying and emotional epilogue to the TV drama, featuring another standout performance by Paul.” — Chris Agar, ScreenRant.

“A simple and simply satisfying seal, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will, in no way, tarnish the alchemic legacy of its TV precursor, though it doesn’t do much to enhance it.” — Luke Parker, We Got This Covered.

“…The fun comes from seeing your favorite characters again, not finally resolving missing pieces that have tortured your sleep for six years. And on that front, El Camino delivers.” — Alissa Wilkinson, Vox.