Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 'Ballers' Netflix Premiere Date Revealed After HBO Deal

A popular show starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is about to hit Netflix. The streaming service recently announced that all five seasons of Ballers will premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The show ran from 2015 to 2019 on HBO and can be streamed on Max.

The reason Netflix is adding a show that is already streaming on Max has to do with Warner Bros. Discovery is shopping some of its HBO library titles to its rival. Back in June, Deadline reported that Insecure was one of the shows considered being shopped to Netflix. Ballers to Netflix should be on a non-exclusive basis, which means it can still be streamed on Max.

"The sun-soaked world of a group of past and present football players in and around Miami, FL is the setting for this half-hour HBO comedy series," the official synopsis of Ballers states. "Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stars as a retired superstar who is trying to find a foothold as a financial manager to current players as they navigate life off the field."

Johnson starred in the show along with Rob Coddry, John David Washington, Omar Miller, Donovan W. Carter, Troy Garity, London Brown, Jazmyn Simon, Arielle Kebbel and Brittany S. Hall. Last year, PopCulture.com spoke to Corddy and asked him if he would reunite with Johnson for a Ballers reunion or another project.

"Yes," Corddry said who added Johnson is "a great guy. I'd do anything with him. He's just a normal dude, unbelievably. He managed to stay like that so yeah I'd do it. What do you got? I'll do it with them."

In 2019, Johnson announced that Ballers Season 5 would be the final season and said he is grateful for his role in the show. "Five years ago when they came to me with this idea for Ballers, at that time there were really no movie actors or movie stars really doing television," he said in an Instagram video, per PEOPLE. "At that time, I really didn't want to concern myself with what was happening traditionally, I didn't want to trailblaze, but I certainly wanted to disrupt. It was an opportunity to not only embrace culture, not only embrace ambition, not only embrace success — which we do in the show — but also embrace the failures, which is a key and critical thing in life, to learn from them."