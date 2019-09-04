‘Grace and Frankie’ to End With Season 7 on Netflix

Grace and Frankie will end after its recently renewed seventh season, Netflix confirmed on Wednesday alongside the premiere date for Season 6, set to drop in January of 2020. With the 16-episode pick-up, the Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin-starring series will wrap with a total of 94 episodes, making it the streaming giant’s longest-running original series. For comparison, the recently ended Orange Is the New Black, which also hit seven seasons, ended with a total of 91 episodes.

“Since its premiere in 2015, Grace and Frankie has expertly and hilariously demystified the experience of growing older and given a voice to the fastest growing segment of our population,” Netflix’s VP of Original Series Cindy Holland said, Deadline reports. “Jane, Lily, Sam, and Martin have become role models for fans that span generations around the world, and we are so proud to have been a part of the show’s journey from day one. A special thanks to Marta, Howard, and the team at Skydance, who have been superb partners every step of the way.”

News of the series’ end, however, is bittersweet for those working behind and in front fo the camera.

“It’s thrilling and somehow fitting, that our show about the challenges, as well as the beauty and dignity of aging, will be the oldest show on Netflix,” co-creators and showrunners Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris said of the news.

“We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace and Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season,” Fonda and Tomlin added. “We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well. We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things—just hope we don’t outlast the planet.”

Premiering in May of 2015, the fan-favorite comedy follows two women who form an unlikely bond after their lives are suddenly turned upside down when their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other.

Along with ranking among Netflix’s most consistently successful comedies, the series has earned 11 Emmy and six SAG nominations.

Seasons 1-5 of Grace and Frankie are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Season 6 will premiere sometime in January of 2020. Season 7 does not yet have a premiere date.