Disney+ Series Airing on ABC, FX and Hulu Over Thanksgiving

Disney+ has a plan to entice new subscribers over the holiday weekend. The company just announced that it will air the first two episodes of Andor on ABC, FX, Freeform and Hulu over Thanksgiving weekend. The Star Wars prequel will have just wrapped up its 12-episode season, so the timing could not be more perfect.

Andor is on the growing list of Disney+ exclusives, and it may be one of the most popular to date. Disney has not been shy about using its most coveted intellectual properties to try to lure customers into a monthly streaming subscription, but now it is targeting the broadcast and cable audience even harder. According to a report by Deadline, the first two episodes of Andor will air on ABC on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 9 p.m. ET, then at the same time on FX on Thursday, Nov. 24 and on Freeform on Friday, Nov. 23.

Disney is even reaching over to its other streaming service Hulu to try and draw customers over to Disney+. The first two episodes of Andor will be available to stream on Hulu from Wendesday, Nov. 23 through Thursday, Dec. 8. Users will undoubtedly be reminded that they can bundle Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for a reduced price.

Andor is the fourth live-action Star Wars series created for Disney+. It is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, starting five years before the events of that movie. It fleshes out the character Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and follows him in the events that lead up to his grand mission.

Andor premiered on Sept. 21 with three episodes all at once, and has aired week to week ever since then. The series has been lauded by critics and fans alike, many of whom praise its more mature tone. Fans chalk this up to Disney+'s new age restriction system, allowing users to access some hidden material with the use of a PIN code.

Andor was already renewed for a second season and filming was reportedly scheduled to begin this month. The creators say they intend for the show to have just 12 more episodes, which will complete the story by leading right up to the start of Rogue One. That movie is also available to stream on Disney+.

Andor now stands as one of the most lauded installments of the Star Wars franchise since Disney took it over, so it is fitting as a Thanksgiving holiday offering. The show will be available on different Disney-owned channels throughout the weekend, as well as Hulu and Disney+.