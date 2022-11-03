'WandaVision' Spinoff Casts 'Parks and Recreation' Alum in Key Role

The WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos has a new star. Aubrey Plaza, who now stars in The White Lotus Season 2, has booked an unknown role in the series. After Variety reported on her casting, Plaza confirmed the news by retweeting it and adding a smiling devil emoji on Wednesday.

Agatha will star Kathryn Hahn in the title role, Agatha Harkness, which she first played in WandaVision. Emma Caulfield Ford will also return in her WandaVision role as Dottie. Joe Locke (Heartstopper) will also star in the series. Plot details have been kept under wraps as usual for Marvel projects. Plaza and Locke's roles remain mysterious.

Plaza and Hahn previously worked together on NBC's Parks and Recreation. Plaza starred as April Ludgate, the office intern who had little interest in government but slowly learned what she wanted to do in life with the help of Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler). Hahn had a memorable recurring role as political strategist Jen Barkley, who helped Bobby Newport (Paul Rudd) campaign against Leslie before trying to help Leslie herself.

Outside of Parks and Recreation, Plaza has starred on Legion and was featured in the movies Dirty Grandpa, Ingrid Goes West, and Emily the Criminal. She now has a lead role in HBO's The White Lotus Season 2. She also voices one of the lead characters in FXX's Little Demon, which she is also an executive producer on. Her Evil Hag Productions is also one of the studios on the series.

WandaVision debuted on Disney+ in January 2021 and was the first Marvel Studios series for the platform. The show starred Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. Although the show was seen as a limited series, especially after Scarlet Witch's storyline came to a conclusion in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel quickly announced plans for a spinoff featuring Agatha. WandaVision was also a hit with Emmys voters and won three awards in technical categories.

Late last month, Deadline reported that Marvel Studios is also developing a spinoff featuring Vision, under the preliminary title Vision Quest. The show will focus on Vision's quest to regain his memory and humanity. Jac Schaeffer, who was the creator, writer, and executive producer of WandaVision, is overseeing Vision Quest. It is possible Wanda could appear in the show. Marvel has not commented on the Vision Quest report.