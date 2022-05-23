Disney+ Just Added a Forgotten Fox Show

✖

Disney+'s streaming library just grew with the addition of forgotten and entirely unexpected title. Disney+ added The Finder, Fox's short-lived Bones spinoff. The series was quietly added to the streaming lineup on May 20 alongside the J.J. Abrams- created series Alias and the sitcom 8 Simple Rules, which ran from 2002 to 2005 on ABC.

The latest additions mark a stark contrast to Disney+'s typical catalogue of content, which is mostly kid-friendly. The company's more adult oriented titles typically end up on sister streamer Hulu. However, with the recent addition of more customizable parental controls, Disney+ has seen more and more mature titles added to the library. The three recent additions joined the lineup on the same day Disney premiered its new animated series Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers. The streamer also added the film Shook on May 20.

The Finder's addition to Disney+ comes more than a decade after the series premiered on Fox back in January 2012, though viewers were first introduced to the show via the backdoor pilot Season 6 Bones episode "the Finder," which aired in April 2011. Serving as a spinoff to the hit crime procedural comedy-drama Bones, which concluded in 2017 after 246 episodes, and loosely based on The Locator series of two books by Richard Greener, The Finder starred Geoff Stults as Walter Sherman, an Iraq war vet who, after suffering a brain injury, has the ability to see connections between seemingly unrelated events, objects, or people. He uses his ability to find people and things law enforcement either cannot or will not find. Along with Stults, The Finder also starred Michael Clarke Duncan, Mercedes Masöhn, and Maddie Hasson.

Despite the success of Bones, The Finder didn't prove as popular. The series ran for just 13 episodes through May 2012 before Fox cancelled the series after one season. The decision not to move forward with a second season likely came down to ratings. According to TV Series Finale, the show debuted with just a 1.7 rating and 5.5 million viewers. Meanwhile, during that same week, Bones saw 8.64 million viewers.

The Finder is certified rotten by critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The series holds a 57% critics score with a critics' consensus reading, "even though The Finder contains charming characters, they are not enough to transcend the show's poor dialogue." The audience gave the series a 79% fresh rating. The Finder is now available for streaming on Disney+, which you can subscribe to here.