Disney+ Celebrates AAPI Month With 'Asian and Pacific Islander Stories' Collection
Disney is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2022 in a big way. Throughout the month of May, the company is highlighting AAPI stories and talent through its Asian and Pacific Islander Stories collection, a collection of movies and series available now on Disney+ that "reflects on the cultures, experiences, and contributions of API characters that have served as on-screen representation for fans."
Highlighted in the carousel on the Disney+ home screen, the Asian and Pacific Islander Stories collection features dozens of titles spanning a number of genres. On the live-action front, the streamer includes series and movies including Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, The Jungle Book, Johnny Tsunami, and Out of the Box. The collection also includes a catalog of shorts, like Lava and Bao. Beloved animate favorites including Lilo & Stitch and Moana are also included in the collection, which also highlights recent arrivals like Turning Red, Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Eternals.
Disney+ is available for an annual $79.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $7.99 per month. A Disney Bundle is also offered that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported Hulu. Existing Hulu subscribers may also be eligible to add on a Disney+ subscription for just an additional $2.99 per month. That bundle costs $13.99 per month. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see Disney's complete Asian and Pacific Islander Stories collection.
Shorts
The Little Princess
Wind
Sanjay's Super Team
Dinner Is Served
Lava
Float
Bao
American Eid
From Our Family To Yours
Animated Movies & Series
Turning Red
The Ghost & Molly McGee
Moana
Mira: Royal Detective
Raya And The Last Dragon
Miles From Tomorrowland
Amphibia
Jake Long: American Dragon
Up
Lilo & Stitch
Big Hero 6
Miraculous World: Shanghai: The Legend Of The Ladydragon
Mulan
Exploring Asia And The Pacific
Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood
Wild Cats Of India
The Hidden Kingdoms of China
Wild Hawaii
Japan: Between Earth And Sky
Lost Cities With Albert Lin
Ancient China From Above
India's Wild Leopards
Paradise Island
Wild India
India From Above
Live-Action Movies & Series
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Olivia Rodrigo – Driving Home 2 U
Spin
Mulan
My Music Story: Perfume
Secret Society Of Second Born Royals
Doogie Kamealoha MD
The Jungle Book
The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story
Snowdrop
Eternals
The Book Of Boba Fett
Rip Girls
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
My Music Story: Yoshiki
Johnny Tsunami
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Bizaardvark
Back On Board
My Music Story: Sukimasswitch
Big Shot
Out Of The Box