Disney+ Celebrates AAPI Month With 'Asian and Pacific Islander Stories' Collection

Disney is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2022 in a big way. Throughout the month of May, the company is highlighting AAPI stories and talent through its Asian and Pacific Islander Stories collection, a collection of movies and series available now on Disney+ that "reflects on the cultures, experiences, and contributions of API characters that have served as on-screen representation for fans."

Highlighted in the carousel on the Disney+ home screen, the Asian and Pacific Islander Stories collection features dozens of titles spanning a number of genres. On the live-action front, the streamer includes series and movies including Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, The Jungle Book, Johnny Tsunami, and Out of the Box. The collection also includes a catalog of shorts, like Lava and Bao. Beloved animate favorites including Lilo & Stitch and Moana are also included in the collection, which also highlights recent arrivals like Turning Red, Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Eternals.

Disney+ is available for an annual $79.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $7.99 per month. A Disney Bundle is also offered that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported Hulu. Existing Hulu subscribers may also be eligible to add on a Disney+ subscription for just an additional $2.99 per month. That bundle costs $13.99 per month. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see Disney's complete Asian and Pacific Islander Stories collection.