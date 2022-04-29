Everything Coming to Disney+ in May 2022

A new month is almost here, and Disney+ subscribers are about to get treated to a list of new titles! As the streamer puts its finishing touches on its April release slate, Disney+ is also looking ahead, releasing its full list of May 2022 titles set to be added to its expanding content catalog, which already includes movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Subscribers browsing the Disney+ streaming library can not only expect some new beginnings, but also a few endings. The month will kick off with both the premiere of Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett, but also the finale of Moon Knight, which will wrap up its six-episode run on May 4. While Moon Knight has been one of the streamer's most recent hits, subscribers will be treated to another series that is sure to generate plenty of chatter: the Ewan McGregor-starring series Obi-Wan Kenobi. May will also see the premiere of the streamer's latest film, Sneakerella, which is described as "a contemporary twist on the Cinderella fairy tale." Disney+ is available for an annual $79.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $7.99 per month. A Disney Bundle is also offered that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported Hulu. Existing Hulu subscribers may also be eligible to add on a Disney+ subscription for just an additional $2.99 per month. That bundle costs $13.99 per month. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ this month.

May 4 New Library Titles

Life Below Zero Disney+ Originals

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett - Premiere

"Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett explores the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter's return to Tatooine with mercenary Fennec Shand, seeking to claim the territory once run by Jabba the Hutt. In this insightful new special, filmmakers, cast and crew reveal never-before-seen footage, groundbreaking technology and the practical effects that brought it all to life." Moon Knight - Finale – Episode 6

"Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

May 11 New Library Titles

Just Like Me (S1, S2)

Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 10 episodes)

Something Bit Me! (S1)

The Chicken Squad (S1, 5 episodes)

The Wizard of Paws (S2) Disney+ Originals

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight - Premiere

"Join the likes of Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke as they reveal how Marvel Studios' Moon Knight was painstakingly brought to life. Through insightful interviews with cast and crew, along with immersive footage from the set, ASSEMBLED pulls back the curtain on this groundbreaking series. Additionally, The Making of Moon Knight incorporates a candid "roundtable discussion" with the series' directors." The Quest - Premiere

"Brought to the screen by the Academy Award- and Emmy-winning teams behind The Lord of the Rings, The Amazing Race and Queer Eye, The Quest is a ground-breaking, immersive, hybrid competition series that drops eight real-life teenagers (Paladins) into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a Kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy. Throughout the eight-episode series, these heroes are immersed in a fantasy world come to life complete with a castle, royals, ethereal Fates, all forms of mystical creatures and a Sorceress intent on destruction and power."

May 13 Disney+ Originals

Sneakerella - Premiere

"Set in the vibrant street-sneaker subculture of New York City, Sneakerella is a high-energy, music-driven movie that puts a contemporary twist on the Cinderella fairy tale. El is an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. He hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who constantly thwart any opportunity that comes his way. When El meets Kira King, the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a 'legit' sneaker designer in the industry. El is now ready to lace up and dream big. The original movie Sneakerella launches May 13, exclusively on Disney+."

May 28 New Library Titles

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)

Secrets Of The Zoo (S5) prevnext

May 20 New Library Titles

Shook Disney+ Originals

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers – Premiere

"A comeback 30 years in the making, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles. A hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres May 20, 2022, exclusively on Disney+."