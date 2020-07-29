Disney+ Guide: Everything Coming in August

Disney+ is gearing up to unleash a list of new titles for August 2020, expanding upon its already impressive content catalog. The official home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, Disney+ has risen to be a fierce competitor in the streaming wars, battling it out against the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, and its list of August releases is putting up a new round of the stiff competition. Beginning next month, and following on the heels of the dozens of additions made throughout July, Disney+ subscribers will be treated to even more new titles, with some impressive names making the list. For those in love with all things superhero, the streamer will be stocking X-Men and Ant-Man and the Wasp mid-month. Anyone still caught up on Hamilton can sing along to The Greatest Showman, which is also headed to the streaming library in August. The new month will also find the addition of several new Disney+ Originals. Disney+ is available for an annual $69.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $6.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Disney+ next month.

Coming 8/7 Hidden Kingdoms of China

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)

Disney+ Originals Howard – Premiere

"Directed by Don Hahn (Beauty and the Beast), Howard is the untold story of Howard Ashman, the brilliant lyricist behind Disney classics like Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and creator of musicals including Little Shop of Horrors. Featuring never-before-seen archival footage, personal films and photographs, as well as interviews with Howard’s friends and family, the film is an intimate look at the Disney Legend's life, his creative drive, and the process behind the music. Spanning his childhood in Baltimore, to his formative years in New York, and his untimely death due to AIDS, Howard goes in-depth to explore his journey to become the lyricist behind some of the most beloved and well-known classic family films in the world." Muppets Now, Episode 102 - "Fever Pitch"

"Fozzie Bear has some big ideas for Muppets Now, and there's no time like the deadline to start pitching! He's found a very tough audience in Scooter, who just wants to finish uploading the latest delivery. We see the very first episode of a game show that Pepe The King Prawn totally just made up. The Swedish Chef tries to cook a better molé sauce than his competitor, Danny Trejo. Dr. Bunsen Honeydew has replaced Beaker with a new smart assistant, and things get fired up. Miss Piggy and her guests, Taye Diggs and Linda Cardellini, show viewers how to work it out when they share the secret to staying healthy." One Day At Disney, Episode 136 - "Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director"

"Creative Director Ryan Meinerding brings Marvel characters to life through innovative design every day. There's never a dull moment as Ryan creates the first looks of characters for Marvel Studios films including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America and more. From initial sketches to special effects, Ryan oversees the process of bringing the next iteration of iconic characters to the screen." Disney Family Sundays, Series Finale, Episode 140 - "Goofy: Pencil Cup"

"Who says you can’t be Goofy and organized at the same time? Not Amber or the Gubaney family, who connect to work on a Goofy-inspired craft. She will show them how to turn a simple item from the cupboard into a fun organizational tool that's sure to stand out. Meanwhile, the biggest challenge of all may be figuring out which Gubaney is the Goofiest!" Pixar In Real Life, Episode 110 - "WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop"

Coming 8/14 Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Ant-Man and the Wasp

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

Nature Boom Time (S1)

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)

Scuba Sam’s World (S1)

Spaced Out (S1)

T.O.T.S. (S1)

T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)

The Greatest Showman

Wild Cats of India (S1)

Disney+ Originals The One and Only Ivan – Premiere

"An adaptation of the award-winning book about one very special gorilla, Disney's The One and Only Ivan is an unforgettable tale about the beauty of friendship, the power of visualization and the significance of the place one calls home. Ivan is a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant, Bob the dog, and vario us other animals. He has few memories of the jungle where he was captured, but when a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, it touches something deep within him. Ruby is recently separated from her family in the wild, which causes him to question his life, where he comes from and where he ultimately wants to be. The heartwarming adventure, which comes to the screen in an impressive hybrid of live-action and CGI, is based on Katherine Applegate's bestselling book, which won numerous awards upon its publication in 2013, including the Newbery Medal." Muppets Now, Episode 103 - "Getting Testy"

"Joe, the new legal counsel for The Muppets, interrupts the scheduled delivery of Muppets Now to announce that all streaming content must be vetted by a focus group. Things go from bad to worse when Scooter meets up with the assigned test audience - curmudgeonly critics Statler & Waldorf. The Swedish Chef collaborates with Chef Roy Choi as the two try to make a one-of-kind kalbi bowl. Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his assistant, Beaker, enlist a Pizza Delivery Person (Al Madrigal) to explore velocity. Miss Piggy and her guests, Linda Cardellini and Taye Diggs, dig deep into the workings of a healthy relationship. Pepe The King Prawn’' unbelievable game show features new contestants, new challenges, new rules, and no planning at all." Magic Camp – Premiere

One Day at Disney, Episode 137 - "Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer"

"Manager of Broadcast Engineering at Disney Streaming Services, Pavan 'Billy' Komkai explains the unique process of broadcasting live sports on ESPN+ for fans around the world. No matter the time of day or the location of the event, Disney's Streaming Services team provides viewers with high quality coverage of diverse sporting events every day." Weird But True!, Season Premiere Episode 301- "Dinosaurs"

Coming 8/21 Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet Disney+ Originals

Muppets Now, Episode 104 - "Sleep Mode"

"Scooter wakes up in horror to discover his all-nighters have finally gotten the best of him, and he has only 30 minutes to upload Muppets Now. With the clock ticking and his eyelids drooping, Scooter enlists Animal to help him stay awake. Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his assistant, Beaker, conduct a series of vibrational experiments with the help of a lonely, outdated computer. The Swedish Chef uncovers the secrets of Spaghetti Carbonara when staring down his competitor, Giuseppe Losavio. Miss Piggy sits down with Aubrey Plaza to conduct a fabulous one-on-one interview. Later, she looks out for number one as she focuses on self-care with guests Linda Cardellini and Taye Diggs." One Day At Disney, Episode 138 - "Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services"

"As Senior Facilities Coordinator for Holiday Services, Heather Bartleson helps bring the holiday spirt to Disney. From parks, resorts, cruise lines and more, Bartleson works year-round to ensure the Holiday Services Team has everything they need to create holiday themed environments that immerse guests and create magical holiday moments." Weird But True!, Episode 302 - "National Parks"

