Everything Coming to Disney+ in July 2020

Disney+ is continuing to expand its content catalogue in July 2020 with dozens of new additions. Officially launching in November of 2019, the streaming platform is proving to be a fierce competitor in the ongoing streaming wars, and July will show that Disney+ isn’t done pulling out the punches. After having several big hitters join its streaming library in June, including Artemis Fowl, the streamer is gearing up to up its antics next month when none other than the Hamilton movie debuts on the platform. Although a relatively young platform, Disney's streaming service has proven its popularity. According to a report from Deadline in March, nearly 50 percent of U.S. internet users with children under the age of 10 in their households have subscribed to the streaming service. That comes as little surprise given the streamer’s expansive library, as Disney+ is home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ originals. Disney+ is available for an annual $69.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $6.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Disney+ next month, as compiled by WebWire.

Coming 7/3 Animal ER (S1-2)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

The Big Green

The Mighty Ducks

Disney+ Originals Hamilton

"An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience." Pixar in Real Life, Episode 109 – "UP: Balloon Cart Away"

"When Carl asks real New Yorkers to watch his balloon cart, they get an uplifting surprise." Disney Family Sundays, Episode 135 – "Peter Pan: Shadow Box Theater"

"Who says you have to grow up? Not the Kurzawa family! They work with Amber on a craft inspired by Disney's Peter Pan that is designed to bring out the child in everyone." One Day At Disney, Episode 131 – "Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain"

"Zama Magudulela brings The Lion King to life through her role as 'Rafiki' for Madrid theatregoers every day. Magudulela considers it an honor to bring her African heritage to life for people abroad, and loves to share in the joy and excitement the audience feels during each and every performance." It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, Episode 108 – "Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses"

"Bill meets a dog who stars in movies. Then, he visits a group of hounds and horses on the hunt."

Coming 7/10 Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S3)

Solo: A Star Wars Story Disney+ Originals

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 136 – "Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree"

"Ohana is the name of the game for Amber and the Green family in this craft inspired by Disney's Lilo and Stitch." One Day at Disney, Episode 132 – "Tony Salvaggio: Park Decorator"

"Tony Salvaggio, Park Decorator at Disneyland Resort, recreates history through intricate window designs and prop placement on Main Street, U.S.A. In preparation for the summer season, Tony goes through the prop warehouse to source and design the perfect patriotic displays that continue to delight Park guests year after year." It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, Episode 109 – "Avalanche Rescue Dogs & the Beagle Brigade"

"Bill meets a dog who rescues people in avalanches. Then, he visits six luggage-sniffing beagles."

Coming 7/17 A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

Wild Chile (S1)

Disney+ Originals Disney Family Sundays, Episode 137 – "Moana: Tomato Photo Holder"

"Amber will offer the Gubany family a picture perfect craft inspired by Disney's Moana and its villainous crab, Tamatoa." One Day At Disney, Episode 133 – "Mike Davie: Imagineering Project Manager"

"As Principal Project Manager for Walt Disney Imagineering, Mike Davie sees his projects grow out of the ground and into magical experiences for Park guests. From drawing sketches on the back of a napkin to overseeing construction, Mike executes each project, including Epcot World Showcase's new Ratatouille attraction, with determination and passion." It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, Episode 110 (Season Finale) – "Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs"

"In Hawaii, Bill meets two dogs protecting birds. Then, he visits three snake-sniffing dogs."

Coming 7/24 Wild Congo (S1)

Wild Sri Lanka (S1) Disney+ Originals

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 138 – "The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet"

"The Ruvalcaba family joins Amber to learn the bare necessities of finger puppet craftsmanship in this episode inspired by the characters from Disney's The Jungle Book." One Day At Disney, Episode 134 – "Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter"

"KABC – TV LA's Chris Cristi covers breaking news from 1,500 feet aboard his news chopper. As a Helicopter Reporter, Cristi delivers up-to-the-minute reports on news events, both big and small, keeping Los Angeles apprised of the latest local stories. A self-proclaimed news nerd since age 9, Chris is fulfilling his lifelong dream of reporting the news every day."

Coming 7/31 Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Animal Showdown (S1)

Best Job Ever (S1)

Big Cat Games

Cradle of the Gods

Destination World (S1)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)

Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Hunt for the Abominable Snowman

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

King Fishers (S1)

Lost Temple of the Inca

Marvel Funko (S1-2)

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)

What Sam Sees (S1)