Disney+ Cyber Monday Deal Might Be One of the Best

Disney+ is joining in on the Cyber Monday deals, offering would-be subscribers a crazy, limited-time only deal that will have them jumping in on the Baby Yoda craze. Customers who sign up for a year-long subscription on Monday can save $10 on their first year of Disney+, making the price drop from $69.99 to just $59.99.

The cost averages out to roughly $5 per month, which means subscribers will save $2 over the month-to-month price of $6.99. The offer does not apply to the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle, which goes for $12.99 per month, and it only applies to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. It also does not include the seven-day free trial.

After the first year, the subscription cost will return to the normal $69.99 per year.

The Cyber Monday deal is available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 2, according to TV Guide. No promo code is needed.

Although having only entered the playing field, Disney+ is one of the highest-profile streaming services available. Launching on Nov. 12 of this year, officially kicking off the streaming wars, the streamer offers hundreds of titles that span everything from Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, Disney, Pixar and more.

Although some titles will eventually leave the service due to pre-existing licensing deals with streamers like Netflix (but eventually permanently return to Disney’s platform), Disney+’s library will also be expanding. In December alone, the catalogue is set to add more than 40 new titles, including weekly episodes of some favorite series as well as titles that had previously been unavailable on the streamer.

Set to be available in most global markets within two years, Disney+ is also compatible with most devices, including: Roku, PlayStation 4, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android, iOS, Chromecast, Xbox, Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, and web browsers. It is not, however, compatible with Nintendo Switch.

Subscribers are able to stream on up to 10 devices at once and are able to score unlimited downloads. Subscribers can also download the free Disney+ app on their phone or tablet to load movies and shows when they are on WiFi.

Although the streaming service initially launched to an abundance of technical difficulties, those things have been smoothed over, and the streamer has even added a few bonus features, including a resume play function that had been initially been absent. Since launch, Disney+ has acquired more than 10 million subscribers, proving just how popular the platform is.