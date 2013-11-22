Disney+ Announces Premiere Date of Idina Menzel Documentary

A new documentary about Idina Menzel is coming to Disney+. On Tuesday, the streaming service announced that the documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? is set to premiere on Dec. 9. The film will take a look at Menzel's path to headline a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It will also take a look at the challenges Menzel deals with as she balances work and being a mother.

"We made this documentary to show firsthand how important it is to pursue your passions and lean on those around you in times of hardship," Menzel said in a statement. "This documentary was a joy to make, and I hope it resonates with my fans and new audiences alike who find themselves balancing motherhood, work and marriage while chasing their own dreams and inspires others to keep pushing forward."

A lifelong dream came true when I played Madison Square Garden. I had cameras with me on tour leading up to it and can’t wait to share my story with you. #WhichWayToTheStage, a new documentary, is coming to @DisneyPlus on December 9! pic.twitter.com/MS2rC1o2Xh — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) October 11, 2022

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? follows the Frozen star on a national tour where she performed 16 different shows on the road. It will also show exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage of Menzel throughout her life. The documentary is produced by Disney Branded Television and Ideal Partners for Disney+. Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? is directed by Anne McCabe.

Menzel is known for her work on Broadway, winning a Tony Award for her work in the play Wicked. As a singer, Menzel has released six studio albums, including her most recent LP Christmas: A Season of Love. As for her work as an actress, Menzel in movies such as Enchanted, Rent, Ask the Dust and Uncut Gems. She has also been featured as a voice actor in the films Ralph Breaks the Internet, Frozen and Frozen II where voiced the role of Elsa.

Later this year, Menzel will appear in the film Disenchanted with Adam Adams, Patrick Demsey and James Mardsen. When speaking to PopCulture.com about the film last year, Menzel said that fans of the original film Enchanted should expect "a lot of surprises" in the sequel. "We've been talking about it for years and it didn't happen. To see it actually come to fruition was really exciting," she explained. "And just so nice to be reunited with all of those people all these years later."