Patrick Dempsey Will Do Something He's Never Done Before for 'Enchanted' Sequel

✖

The upcoming Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, is scheduled to begin filming later this spring, and star Patrick Dempsey is preparing to do something he's never done before — sing. The original 2007 musical romantic comedy featured vocals from Dempsey's co-stars Amy Adams and James Marsden, but his character didn't participate in the musical numbers, something that will change for the sequel.

"I will be singing for the first time," Dempsey told Variety of the upcoming film. "I’ve never ever sung publicly — for a reason. So bear with me. I hope the fans embrace it. But they’ve set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography. And the premise is going to be interesting." The actor added that he doesn't know the "exact amount" of songs he'll be singing, "but there are a lot of cool numbers in this."

Dempsey will return along with Adams, Marsden and Idina Menzel, who also did not sing during the first film. Dempsey shared that he has been discussing the movie with director Adam Shankman and "the story is getting better and better. "To work with everybody again after 14 years is just really exciting. We need some escapism right now," he said. "We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums that we’re in."

An Enchanted sequel has been rumored for years and was officially announced in December. "Every year they were like, 'We’re going to do this. It’s going to get done,' but then no one could agree on the script," Dempsey explained. "It’s such an important film for them and it’s a satire. It’s not a typical Disney movie. It’s kind of off-brand a little bit. Yet we give honor to all of those Disney movies that have come before and they finally now have figured it out. And we’re old enough, so it’s like a midlife crisis movie."

Enchanted concluded with Dempsey's Robert and Adams' Giselle beginning their life together in New York City while Marsden's Prince Edward and Menzel's Nancy journeyed to the fairy-tale kingdom of Andalasia. According to Vulture, the logline for Disenchanted declares that "ten years after her Happily Ever After, Giselle questions her happiness, inadvertently turning the lives of those in the real world and Andalasia upside down in the process."

Deadline reports that Maya Rudolph has joined the cast of the sequel, reportedly as a villain, with Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays also "potentially portraying evil as well."