Disney+ Adding New Versions of 'Moana' and 'Encanto'

Disney+ continues its experimentation with new versions of Moana, Encanto and several other hit musical movies. Last week, the streamer announced new "Sing-Along versions" of its classic movies so that fans can have a karaoke-style watch party. The first of these movies was released back in March, and two more were released on Friday, July 22. Several more will follow next month.

The Sing-Along versions of Moana and The Little Mermaid are streaming now on Disney+, and 2019 remake of The Lion King is coming on Friday, Aug. 5. These new versions show the lyrics on screen like a karaoke machine, inviting the audience to sing along to their favorite songs, according to a report by The Dis Insider. Aug. 5 will also introduce the Sing-Along version of The Lion King II: Simba's Pride -- the direct-to-video sequel to the original animated Lion King.

Things get less obscure from there. On Aug. 19 fans will get three more Sing-Along version: Beauty and the Beast (1991), Beauty and the Beast (2017) and Tangled. For those that don't recall, the first Sing-Along version released was Encanto, which came to Disney+ way back on March 18, 2022. If that first movie was an experiment, it must have been a success, because Disney is clearly investing in more like it.

Sing-Alongs aren't the only features rolling out on Disney+ lately. The service has been pivoting quite a bit lately as it tries to widen its reach and its available content. Originally, Disney+ sought to brand itself as the most family-friendly streaming service, with content that could be browsed by children of all ages with reasonable safety. However, this idea was flawed from the beginning with the inclusion of The Simpsons and other incongruous titles.

Earlier this year Disney+ added a profile PIN feature, allowing the primary account holder to set a four-digit password on accounts that wouldn't be used by children. With that, the streamer added some more mature titles to its catalog including the Marvel Studios Defenders shows. This weekend, Disney+ took that even further with the first R-rated movies added to its catalog -- Logan, Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

While parental controls and R-rated titles build up one end of the Disney+ catalog, new things like Sing-Along versions fill the child-friendly end. Three Sing-Alongs are streaming now on Disney+.