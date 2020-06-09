Disney+ Photoshopped Scene of an Old Episode of 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Sparks Social Media
Disney+ has once again caught the attention of the internet thanks to its editing of some of its older content. Most recently, some viewers took notice that an old episode of The Wizards of Waverly Place had been rather conspicuously changed.
As noted by Yahoo!, Maria Canals-Barrera, who played Theresa Russo in the series, was wearing a V-neck top in one scene of the Season 2 episode "Baby Cupid." It appears that the family-friendly streamer deemed the footage a little too lurid for its platform and blurred it out. Of course, as several viewers have been pointing out for weeks, the blurry shape that showed up on screen was more distracting than anything about Canals-Barrera's actual outfit.
This isn't the first time that Disney+ has scrubbed out details of certain scenes to adhere to its PG image. Although this instance also brings to mind their treatment of the 1984 comedy Splash. The film, which itself was rated PG when it was released had a scene that featured star Darryl Hannah's naked posterior. It, too, was covered up, and while they did a slightly better job, it still proved as a major distraction for viewers.
So Disney+ is blurring out the tiniest hint of a cleavage now?! Seriously?! pic.twitter.com/d9YB1ASA4e— Danielle Owen (@lovelychubly) May 18, 2020
How dare Disney+ censor the glorious cleavage of @Maria_CB on Wizards of Waverly Place?— Kunal Patel (@KunaletaP29) May 29, 2020
It honestly just draws attention to it more than if it wasn’t uncensored. I remember in an Episode of KC Undercover, Ernie had made a straightforward joke of “Boobytrap” after he had said it, and even emphasized on the joke when he repeated “Booby” then laughed.— Jonathan Alonzo (@jdatopo814) May 21, 2020
im watching wizards of waverly place and disney+ really just blurred out theresa’s cleavage gjskfidkfkd— lex (@lex_vol6) April 1, 2020
Have people exhausted all sources for pleasure, while in quarantine, that Disney+ blurring out cleavage on Wizards of Waverly Place is worthy of outrage?
Yup.— Corey Vacate (@coreyvacate) May 26, 2020
lmfao i'm rewatching wizards of waverly place and i just realized that disney blurred theresa's cleavage pic.twitter.com/hhCQby2qiT— 𝖈𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖆 (@havanaswift) April 23, 2020
Yet, we have Disney content where people get stabbed or get their heads chopped off and that is somehow totally 'safe' for children, for example - Thor chopping off Thanos' head in Endgame...— Na Man (@na_man20) May 24, 2020
This is so angering because Disney are causing the problem not solving it. Breasts are everywhere, men have to learn to live with them without automatically sexualising every woman. By censoring they’re saying that the existence of breasts is sexual. God it makes me so mad!— Contrarah (@Contrarah) May 25, 2020
This is the weirdest thing I've ever seen.
I didn't know cleavage was offensive!@DisneyPlusUK you do this over here in the UK too? pic.twitter.com/m6WPXKq4fD— Drew #BORGLIFE (@drewxhoward) May 24, 2020
This will only encourage children to become aroused by blurriness— iced pee (@caesarsaladdays) May 26, 2020
It turns out, this wasn't the first time the House of Mouse had pulled this exact move. When the show first aired on The Disney Channel from 2007-2012, Canals-Barrera's character got the same treatment.
Just watched a wizards of waverly place and the moms cleavage was blurred out in a scene! Lmao oh Disney!— Emily (@Em_stead) September 2, 2010
ahahah Disney channel blurred out Mrs.Russo's (wizards of waverly place) cleavage— Little Foot (@AshleyLilFoot) January 15, 2010