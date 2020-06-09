Disney+ Photoshopped Scene of an Old Episode of 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Sparks Social Media

Disney+ has once again caught the attention of the internet thanks to its editing of some of its older content. Most recently, some viewers took notice that an old episode of The Wizards of Waverly Place had been rather conspicuously changed.

As noted by Yahoo!, Maria Canals-Barrera, who played Theresa Russo in the series, was wearing a V-neck top in one scene of the Season 2 episode "Baby Cupid." It appears that the family-friendly streamer deemed the footage a little too lurid for its platform and blurred it out. Of course, as several viewers have been pointing out for weeks, the blurry shape that showed up on screen was more distracting than anything about Canals-Barrera's actual outfit.

This isn't the first time that Disney+ has scrubbed out details of certain scenes to adhere to its PG image. Although this instance also brings to mind their treatment of the 1984 comedy Splash. The film, which itself was rated PG when it was released had a scene that featured star Darryl Hannah's naked posterior. It, too, was covered up, and while they did a slightly better job, it still proved as a major distraction for viewers.