Discovery+: Everything Coming to the Streamer in October 2021

Discovery+ is welcoming in colder weather and the official start of the spooky season with a long list of titles headed to its streaming library. With the remaining days in September numbered, the streaming platform marked the end of the month by unveiling its full October 2021 lineup and schedule, which will see more than a dozen new titles joining the existing catalogue of content from Discovery, OWN, ID, Food Network, HGTV, and TLC, as well as its own original exclusive content.

Among the new titles headed to the streaming platform next month is a list of new documentaries, including the critically-acclaimed documentary Introducing, Selma Blair, which tells the moving story of the actress’ challenging battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Subscribers will also be treated to several new Magnolia Network titles and an all-new discovery+ Immersions experience. In addition to the home renovation shows, thanks to Magnolia Network, documentaries, and other titles the streamer has become known for, the October 2021 lineup also includes more than just a few titles perfect for the Halloween season. This includes plenty of new true crime documentaries, a new immersion series, and even Discovery Inc.’s Ghostober lineup.

Discovery+ is available at $4.99 per month with commercials and $6.99 per month for an ad-free plan. However, discovery+ does offer a free seven-day trial at sign-up, meaning that you can give the streaming service a test run before committing. The platform is available to watch on Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Roku, and Samsung devices.

Paranormal and Unexplained – Ghostober!

Ghost Adventures: Goldfield Hotel – Friday, Oct. 1

“The Ghost Adventures crew heads back to Goldfield, Nevada, to settle – once and for all – a mysterious evil feud that’s been cast over the town. In a highly personal and emotionally charged investigation, Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley revisit the haunted town and hotel where their journey began.”

The Haunted Museum – Saturday, Oct. 2

“The creepy collection of haunted artifacts housed inside Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum are getting the spotlight in The Haunted Museum, a new horror film anthology series produced in collaboration with filmmaker Eli Roth. The series presents frightening and hellish tales inspired by the spooky relics on display in Zak Bagans’ Las Vegas museum.”

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life – Friday, Oct. 8

“From master of horror Eli Roth, A Ghost Ruined My Life shares the shocking stories of hauntings that have left emotional (and sometimes physical) scars on those unlucky enough to have experienced them. Equal parts terrifying and evocative, every hour-long episode will expose viewers to the real-life stories of survivors who have been dragged through hell and back.”

Jack and Kelly Osbourne: Night of Terror – Sunday, Oct. 24

“Jack Osbourne introduced his sister, Kelly, to the paranormal last year and turned her skepticism into a curiosity of the unknown. Now, he’s bringing her to the queen of all haunted locations – the RMS Queen Mary. Since it shut down to the public in early 2020 when the Coronavirus pandemic struck, the hallowed halls of this once-elegant ocean liner have grown silent – but hardly empty. Jack and Kelly come aboard to investigate the infamous ghost ship alone.”

The Curse of the Highgate Vampire – Friday, Oct. 29

“A gang of paranormal thrill seekers get locked inside Highgate cemetery, overnight, where they stumble across horrifying and bone-chilling paranormal evidence that triggers an insatiable obsession to find out about the infamous hauntings of Highgate.”

Ghost Hunters – Sunday, Oct. 31

“The revival of the series that started it all is here! Ghost Hunters comes exclusively to discovery+ with a brand-new season featuring original team leader Jason Hawes, joined by Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti. A special Halloween event kicks off the new run, as the TAPS team take back the paranormal reins in epic haunted locations.”

Home

House Haunters – Thursday, Oct. 7

“Emmy nominated actor and producer Anthony Anderson, star of the ABC sitcom Black-ish, along with his mom and co-host of ABC’s To Tell the Truth, Doris Bowman, will combine their love of all things home-and mischief-to host the new discovery+ series House Haunters. During this hidden camera real estate and home renovation prank series from the producers of Impractical Jokers, Anthony and Doris will take over properties and devise hilarious gags for unsuspecting house hunters, real estate agents, handymen-and even a few HGTV stars, including Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project) and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home). Throughout House Haunters, with dozens of hidden cameras in place and working from a nearby unmarked van, Anthony and Doris will scheme to scare, startle and surprise visitors to the homes-executing humorous high jinks with creepy dolls come to life, mysterious pests on the loose, home decor that has a mind of its own or seemingly haunted spaces.”

Documentaries

Crutch – Thursday, Oct. 14

“Crutch chronicles the gravity-defying life of Bill Shannon, an internationally renowned artist, break-dancer and skate punk-on crutches. The film follows Shannon’s extraordinary journey: the history of his medical odyssey and his struggles with chronic pain, the evolution of his crutch dancing and skating, his rise to become a globally-known performance artist, and his transformation from angry skate punk to an international hero.”

Introducing, Selma Blair – Thursday, Oct. 21

“Introducing, Selma Blair is a deeply intimate and powerful feature of one woman’s journey of personal acceptance and resilience, which follows the singular actress as she reckons with the next chapter of her life after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. The film explores complex issues ranging from dissecting deep-rooted myths about beauty, and the collective fear around disability and mortality. Complete with her trademark wit and humor, the documentary follows Blair as she reconciles a journey of monumental transition.”

Fergie’s Killer Dresser: The Jane Andrews Story – Saturday, Oct. 23

“In 2000, former royal dresser Jane Andrews’ murder of Tom Cressman shocked and fascinated Britain. She was portrayed as a jealous obsessive who couldn’t take the rejection of her wealthy lovers, but with new doubts, would she be tried differently today?”

Hatton Gardens – Saturday, Oct. 23

“Through unseen police surveillance footage and secretly recorded conversations, viewers can discover the untold story of the police investigation into the Hatton Garden Heist, one of the biggest jewel heists in British history.”

True Crime

The Prison Breaker – Tuesday, Oct. 5

“The Prison Breaker tells the true story of one of the most brilliant escape artists of all time, Richard Lee McNair. Thought to be the only person ever to have broken out of jail, state penitentiary and federal penitentiary, McNair is a three-time escape artist who is famous for mailing himself to freedom. Now, with the help of the journalist who spent 13 years building a relationship with McNair, this four-hour documentary uses hundreds of letters, personal photos and videos, and exclusive interviews for a deep dive into the mind of a criminal genius. corded phone calls, and exclusive interviews for a deep dive into the mind of a criminal genius.”

The Cleveland Kidnappings – Tuesday, Oct. 12

“When Amanda Berry doesn’t make it home on the eve of her 17th birthday on April 21st, 2003, her mother knows something has to be wrong. Nearly one year later, 14-year-old Gina DeJesus goes missing only blocks away from where Amanda disappeared. As their families and the community search all over Cleveland, Ohio for a trace of both girls, they have no way of knowing that Amanda and Gina – plus a third victim named Michelle Knight – are suffering inside a house of horrors with no escape. Hear Michelle Knight and Gina DeJesus recount their story, in their own words.”

Finding Andrea – Friday, Oct. 15

“When single mother Andrea Knabel goes missing, the search for concrete facts surrounding her disappearance brings up even more questions from her family and close friends. As a fresh set of eyes takes over the case, shocking information about her life in the months before she vanished is brought to light, leading her loved ones to rethink everything. She was a woman who helped those in need, devoting her free time to finding missing people with an eclectic and loyal group of friends, but perhaps she was the one who needed saving all along.”

The Men Who Stole the World Cup – Sunday, Oct. 17

“This two-part film tells the definitive, unbelievable story of how the Greatest Show on Earth was sold to the highest bidders. The awarding of the World Cup to countries around the world has been infested with bribery, corruption, global politics, backroom deals and greed. It all came to a head when the 2022 World Cup was awarded to Qatar – a desert nation with baking summer temperatures, zero world-class stadiums, a population mostly indifferent to soccer… and lots of money. With exclusive interviews, the documentary reveals the truth behind the selling of the world’s biggest sporting event to the highest bidders and how the crooked, crazy characters who stalked the corridors of FIFA were eventually evicted from their seats of power and lives of luxury.”

Magnolia Network

Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things – Friday, Oct. 1

“Offering an in-depth look at how iconic American-made products are created, this series celebrates the ingenuity, passion and creativity of the people who proudly stand behind these timeless classics.”

In With the Old – Friday, Oct. 1

“Designers, builders and old-home enthusiasts in small towns and big cities across America reimagine and transform abandoned structures by preserving their historical integrity while giving them new purpose.”

First Time Fixer – Friday, Oct. 8

“First-time house renovators take their home renovation dreams into their own hands and experience the risk and reward that comes with trying something new.”

Immersions

World of Wow: Space Out – Monday, Oct. 18

“Travel through the outer cosmos in Space Out, the latest episode discovery+ Immersions: World of Wow. With an original score by award-winning composer, Ben Wexler, audiences can experience the universe’s most breathtaking phenomena like never before.”

Tour of Terror – Monday, Oct. 25

“This Halloween, immerse yourself in some of the world’s spookiest sites in this Tour or Terror. Helmed by award-winning filmmaker and YouTuber, Dan Mace, audiences will embark on a firsthand excursion into the world of the paranormal.”