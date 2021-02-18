Discovery+: Everything New Coming to the Streaming Service in March

Discovery+ is adding dozens of new titles in March, debuting a wide variety of new shows, specials and documentaries already airing on the non-fiction subscription streaming service from Discovery Inc. From exclusive titles such as Cocktails and Tall Tales with Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy to a spinoff of Oprah Winfrey's Emmy-winning show, OWN’s Super Soul, there's plenty to watch for people continuing to burn through their streaming libraries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From shows that will keep you laughing to documentaries produced by stars like Paul Rudd and Mariska Hargitay, March's lineup has hours of new content on the way. Keep scrolling to see everything that will be added to the streaming service next month.