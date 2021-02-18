Discovery+ Releases Its Spooky List of Paranormal Programming Premiere Dates

Discovery+ has debuted the schedule for its upcoming paranormal programming premiere slate. Launching in March 2021, the new streaming service promises to deliver a slew of spooky exclusive premieres as well as new episodes of current shows. Viewers can expect to find updates on fan favorites such as The Dead Files, The Holzer Files, Kindred Spirits, and more. Additionally, in the new episode of The Holzer Files, the investigation team –– which consists of investigator Dave Schrader, psychic medium Cindy Kaza, and equipment technician Shane Pittman –– boards the Notorious Queen Mary Ship to reopen one of Hans Holzer’s most disturbing cases.

"Aliens in Alaska" Aliens in Alaska, a new series from the streamer, will premiere on Monday, March 1. "Alaska is a hotbed for UFO sightings, abductions and extraterrestrial encounters. Why are these otherworldly visitors drawn to America's last frontier? Shocking new evidence and personal testimony from local witnesses shed light on the alien activity," the network says. The first episode, entitled “Night Stalkers” follows the story of an alleged extraterrestrial stalker that leaves a family in fear outside of Juneau as well as a water monster that nearly takes out an aircraft on Alaska's Lake Iliamna and a hunter that stops an attempted abduction by a fireball-spitting UFO. The second episode “They Walk Among Us” –– which begins streaming Monday, March 8 –– follows a group of hunters who claim to have uncovered new clues about Bigfoot's cosmic origins. An Air Force veteran receives a shocking response when he reports UFO activity over Fairbanks. Piercing lights from above disrupt a late-night party near Wasilla, Alaska. prevnext

"The Dead Files" Former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi and physical medium Amy Allan return for another season on March 1. In each episode, DiSchiavi and Allan first investigate each case separately; DiSchiavi interviews witnesses and experts, and researches the history and facts behind each location. Allan, a physical medium who sees and communicates with the dead, assesses the property to identify what underlying entities reside there. Keeping their findings hidden from each other, the duo refrains from having any contact with the other and eventually comes together at the very end to reveal their shocking discoveries to the property owners. prevnext

"Fright Club" The new series joins the service on March 2. In a frighteningly friendly competition to freak each other out with the creepiest, craziest paranormal evidence ever caught on camera, Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers – Dalen Spratt, Marcus Harvey and Juwan Mass – each reveal the most mind-blowing supernatural footage they can find. The hosts will speak to the terrified eyewitnesses who captured it, get insight from psychic mediums, ufologists, cryptozoologists, and other renowned experts. prevnext

"Nostradamus: End of Days" This all-new eight-episode series reveals exactly how the world will end, and what will be behind it, as predicted by history’s greatest prophet, Nostradamus. By combining the infamous prophet's ancient visions with paintings from a mysterious lost book bearing his name, the series aims to decode new prophecies. The same prophet allegedly saw the impending apocalypse 500 years ago, and now it’s up to experts to reveal the terrifying truth his visions can prepare us for. These groundbreaking interpretations uncover the destruction soon to be inflicted upon us by earthquakes, floods, fire, nuclear war, disease, asteroid strikes, and more. The first episode will debut on March 2, the second on the following week. prevnext

"Paranormal Caught on Camera" The new show, launching on March 5, follows some of the scariest paranormal videos from around the world are featured as a panel of experts break down the footage and analyze what exactly the eyewitnesses captured. Insights from some of the most knowledgeable specialists in the field and firsthand accounts from the witnesses of these strange phenomena for themselves just might make a believer of even the biggest skeptics out there. The show will begin with the Haunted Goldfield Hotel. prevnext

"The Holzer Files" After a relatively successful freshman season, the series returns with another slate of investigations. The likes of which range from a woman's terrifying dreams that seem to bleed over into reality in her family's coastal home to the origin of the hauntings that lie in a strange rock formation. Led by investigator Dave Schrader, psychic medium Cindy Kaza, and equipment technician Shane Pittman, the mystery investigates terrifying true hauntings from the recently discovered case files of America’s first ghost hunter, Dr. Hans Holzer. With the assistance of Holzer’s daughter Alexandra Holzer, Travel Channel exclusively reopens the “father of the paranormal's" most captivating case files. Season 2 will premiere on March 6. prevnext

"Kindred Spirits" Professional paranormal investigators Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and psychic medium Chip Coffey are facing hauntings unlike anything they’ve seen yet in the latest season of Kindred Spirits, the network announced. Bruni, Berry, and Coffey, once again go on a deep dive into the past to identify the restless spirits haunting America’s oldest inns, homes, and estates. Utilizing a range of tools and techniques, their multilayered investigations tackle frightening tales of possession, aggressive entities, and more. The season finale, “Hidden Passage," begins streaming Saturday, March 6. prevnext

"Expedition Bigfoot" The EXPEDITION BIGFOOT team – Bryce Johnson, Dr. Mireya Mayor, Russell Acord and Ronny LeBlanc – have reassembled to respond to the uptick in Bigfoot sightings. The new season will premiere on Sunday, March 7. Using an advanced data algorithm, they are honing in on a massive swath of forest in southeast Kentucky, where the mathematical odds of a Bigfoot encounter are greatly increased. This year, their analysis has uncovered something new – possible Bigfoot migratory patterns that may reveal precisely where the legendary beasts will be and when they will be there. prevnext

"Mountain Monsters" The surviving members of the AIMS team meet up for the first time after Trapper’s passing to discuss the team's future and embark on brand-new adventures Trapper had set up for them before he passed. Equipped with his personal journal filled with everything he ever learned about the woods, the team ventures to the mountains of the Tygart Valley on a mission to prove that there are still wolves in West Virginia. A bounty was put on them, and the last wolf was said to have been killed in 1900. As the team investigates, they soon believe that not only are there wolves in the Tygart Valley, but something much more mysterious and deadly. The season finale will debut on March 7. prevnext