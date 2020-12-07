'BattleBots: Bounty Hunters' Launches as New Series With Legendary Bots on Discovery+ (Exclusive)

✖

BattleBots legends are taking on new challengers in Discovery's new show, BattleBots: Bounty Hunters, which PopCulture.com can exclusively announce is premiering Jan. 4 only on discovery+. The bots that helped define the sport are making their grand return to the ring on the network's new streaming platform, taking on top challengers from across the country in search of bragging rights, a spot in BattleBots history, and a $25,000 cash prize.

Legends like Tombstone, Bronco, Witch Doctor, Son of Whyachi, Beta and Icewave will all be making their return to the screen as they take on challengers, who are competing with each other for the right to become the bounty hunter and fight a legend for ultimate victory. Like any season of BattleBots, Bounty Hunters will still give inside looks at the teams behind the bots and their build process, showing that everyone from families to university students and everything in between can become champions.

You can also catch the regular season of BattleBots, airing Thursdays on Discovery at 8 p.m. ET. Ahead of the Dec. 3 season premiere, host Chris Rose explained of the bounty hunter "twist" on the format that the challenge not only comes from competing against the legends, but surviving the knockout rounds. "Can you win a handful of fights and then knock off the baddest bot at the end of the day that's just been sitting there?" Rose asked of the bots looking for the grand prize.

Filming BattleBots safely amid COVID-19 required things to change a little in the arena, including the exclusion of crowds. "First thing you’re going to notice is it’s gonna look a little different," Rose said of the teams looking on from the sidelines instead of fans. The different format was "just as good," he continued, as it even gave teams the chance to do some "scouting" while watching competitors in action. "It was our best season of fights," he continued. "We were so pleasantly surprised!"

BattleBots: Bounty Hunters premieres Jan. 4 on discovery+. BattleBots was created by Ed Roski and Greg Munson and produced by BattleBots, Inc. and Whalerock Industries. Executive producers are Chris Cowan, Edward P. Roski (Trey), Greg Munson, Tom Gutteridge and Aaron Catling. For Discovery Channel, Scott Lewers, Joseph Boyle and Wyatt Channell are executive producers and Paola Espinosa is associate producer.