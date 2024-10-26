‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Suddenly Exits Series

Days of Our Lives is saying goodbye to yet another cast member. After five years, Brandon Barash is exiting the long-running soap opera after taking over for late actor Tyler Christopher in 2019 as Stefan. The actor recalled to Soaps.com how he found out he’d be written off the show as he got called into co-executive producer Janet Spellman-Drucker’s office last March.

“I knew exactly what was happening as soon as I was called up to [the boss’] office,” Barash said. “And she said, ‘Look, this is not my doing. I don’t like it. And this is no reflection on you or your abilities. You’re very talented. We know your work ethic is very high, but it’s just where we’re deciding to take the character.’” He also said he “was in the middle of a contract, and it was the writers’ decision.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former General Hospital star admitted the moment was a “surprise” and a “gut punch” since he didn’t see it coming. However, while it “hurt,” he still “walked out of the office equal parts shocked and excited about what was around the corner.” Barash’s final episode will air on Monday, Oct. 28. As for whether Stefan could return to Salem in the future, Barash says he doesn’t know.

“This is the second time this has happened to me on Days of Our Lives,” Barash explained. “And, you know, it would have to be very, very right. The terms would have to be right. The story would have to be right. The contract would have to be right. And I would have to be able to trust them. And I’ve lost that. I’ve lost that ability to trust that team, quite frankly.”

Meanwhile, Brandon Barash is not the only one leaving Days of Our Lives on Oct. 28. According to Deadline, Greg Vaughan is also exiting as Eric on the same day. Emily O’Brien exited in August after five years, and Steve Burton exited earlier this year. The soap was also hit with a major behind-the-scenes shake-up when head writer Ron Carlivati exited over the summer after joining in 2017. Additionally, JP Lavoisier, Louise Sorel, and Ivan G’vera are set to return in the coming days. More Days alumni will be returning next year as the series is planning a big 60th anniversary celebration. New episodes of Days of Our Lives drop weekdays on Peacock.