Tyler Christopher, 'General Hospital' Star, Dead at 50

General Hospital fans are in mourning. People reports that Tyler Christopher, who portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on the ABC soap between 1996 to 2016, has died at 50 years old. General Hospital star Maurice Benard confirmed the news on Instagram, noting he died "following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment. Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting."

"Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him," Benard continued. "Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father."

Tyler Christopher Baker was born on Nov. 11, 1972 in Joliet, Illinois. He attended Ohio Wesleyan University for two years before he moved out to Los Angeles. His breakout role was as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital from 1996 to 1999. After leaving the role, he returned from 2003 to 2011. He came back for another three years, from 2013 to 2016, but stated after his latest departure he wouldn't return. He also briefly portrayed former Marine Connor Bishop from 2004 to 2005. He also had a series regular role on fellow soap Days of Our Lives from 2017 to 2019 as Stefan DiMera. Christopher previously had a one-episode stint on the series in 2001.

Other roles include Charmed, Felicity, JAG, CSI, The Twilight Zone, and a recurring role on ABC Family's The Lying Game. Christopher won multiple awards throughout his career, including Best Newcomer for the Soap Opera Digest Awards in 1997. He also got several Daytime Emmy nominations and won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2016. In 2019, he was nominated for the same award but for Days of Our Lives. He definitely had an impact on the soap opera world that will surely last a lifetime.

In a statement to People, General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini shared, "I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher's passing. He was kind, an incredible actor, and dear friend who was beloved by our GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."