'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' Adds Slew of Cast Members for New Season

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will introduce several new cast members during its upcoming second season. The show is the first Days of Our Lives spinoff and was initially marketed as a limited series, with fan-favorite characters going on a globe-trotting adventure outside Salem, Illinois. In April, NBCUniveral's Peacock ordered the second chapter, which will be released between July 11 and July 15.

Eileen Davidson (The Young and the Restless), Loretta Devine (Grey's Anatomy) and Vince Van Patten (7 Days to Vegas) lead the new batch of actors in Beyond Salem, reports Deadline. Christopher Sean, Tanner Stine, Abigail Klein, Colton Little, and Victoria Grace will also have parts in the new season. Deidre Hall, Drake Hohestyn, Robert Scott Wilson, Victoria Konefal, and Eileen Davidson will be returning as their Days characters, alongside Kristian Alfonso, Peter Reckell, Steve Burton, Stephen Nichols, Mary Beth Evans, Lucas Adams, Camila Banus, and Remington Hoffman.

In the new season, Steve (Nichols) and Kayla (Evans) surprise their children by visiting Seattle, while private eye John Black (Hogestyn) visits his son Paul in San Francisco. New parents Ben (Wilson) and Ciara (Konefal) drop by Montreal, where they surprisingly meet Hope (Alfonso). "Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives," reads Peacock's description of Season 2.

The first season of Beyond Salen featured Lisa Rinna's return as Billie Reed. It was released in September. The series earned Daytime Emmy Awards nominations for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Directing, and Outstanding Casting. Peacock is also the streaming home of the main Days of Our Lives, which airs weekdays on NBC. Days is the only NBC soap opera remaining and has been airing since 1965. The show has been renewed through September 2023. Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, which was released in December, is also on Peacock.

"After more than 55 years of bringing drama, adventure, and romance to screens around the world, we are thrilled and honored to carry on the Days of our Lives legacy for another two years," executive producer Ken Corday said in May 2021 when the show was renewed for Seasons 57 and 58. "We are thankful to NBC for their enduring commitment to the show and grateful to continue this wonderful journey with our fans for years to come." Days was created by Corday's parents, Ted and Betty Corday.