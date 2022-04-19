'Days of Our Lives' Fan-Favorites Reprising Their Roles in 'Beyond Salem' Spinoff

✖

The Days of Our Lives spinoff series Beyond Salem is returning with five more episodes in July on Peacock, and two fan-favorite characters are returning for the occasion! When Peacock confirmed Monday that the hit original series will return with a new batch of episodes beginning Monday, July 11, the streamer also announced that Chapter 2 of the spinoff will feature the return of Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell as Bo and Hope.

Per Peacock, Beyond Salem Chapter 2 will see beloved characters from Days of our Lives once again going "Beyond Salem!" as they "trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime!" Over the course of the upcoming five new episodes, "heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives. The next chapter...is story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama – and it all connects back to a plot that long-time 'DOOL' fans will surely remember." Also appearing in Chapter 2 are Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Stephen Nichols as Steve "Patch" Johnson, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady Johnson, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, and Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez.

(Photo: Jeff Katz/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Peacock did not reveal any specific details regarding Alfonso and Reckell's return. The two actors notably starred as fan-favorites Bo and Hope, though their relationship came to a tragic end in 2015 when Bo, who was held captive for several years, was reunited with Hope only to die in her arms from a brain tumor. Alfonso's time on Days ended years later, when in 2020 she left the long-running soap after 37 years amid a contract dispute. Following her departure, the actress hinted that she had no plans to reprise her character, sharing, "I'm not coming back. I've had a great run and so many wonderful moments on the show and worked with so many wonderful people. It's time for me to start a new chapter professionally. The time has come."

News of the additional five-episode order and the upcoming return of Alfonso and Reckell to the Days universe comes nearly a year after NBC first announced Beyond Salem in July 2021. The series marks the first Days of Our Lives limited series. It is produced by Corday Productions with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday and Albert Alarr are the executive producers. Ron Carlivati is the head writer. In a statement following the Chapter 2 confirmation, Corday said they are "beyond thrilled" for the new episodes, adding, "being able to build off of the storylines from Days of our Lives to create another exciting series for the audience brings myself, the Corday Productions team, and the cast so much joy. I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store next!" Beyond Salem Chapter 2 kicks off with five all-new episodes premiering on July 11th. New episodes will drop daily through Friday, July 15.